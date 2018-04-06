SGF cancels EFCC on how to tackle corruption

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) on how to tackle corruption.

He told the Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and his management team, who were in his office on a courtesy call, to devise “mechanisms for tackling institutional corruption at the conception stage.”

According to a statement, issued on Friday, by the Director of Press, Office of the SGF, Lawrence Ojabo, Mustapha urged the commission to use advocacy campaigns to change the mind-sets of individuals, who worked in organisations and regarded corrupt tendencies and practices as their preferred way of guaranteeing a secured post-service life.

Mustapha expressed the hope that the completion and movement of the commission to its new head office complex in Abuja would ensure better management of their investigation resources and personnel, and also, provide a more enabling environment for them to carry out their daunting and challenging responsibilities.

The SGF commended the officials for carrying out their duties with courage and patriotism, at great risks to their lives, noting that corruption in the country had become a hydra-headed monster because it had become pervasive and culturally entrenched.

He noted that dealing with a problem that had become a culture required a lot of resolve on the part of the officials of the commission.

He thanked the officials for embracing President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to kill corruption before it could kill the country.

According to him, dismantling corruption in the country was the repeated pledge of the President during his campaign.

Magu had earlier briefed the SGF on the near completion of the commission’s new head office in Abuja, and invited him to visit the complex.