The Sun News
Latest
7th April 2018 - SGF advises EFCC on how to tackle corruption
7th April 2018 - Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria
7th April 2018 - NNPC signs contract agreements for 614km AKK project
7th April 2018 - Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities
7th April 2018 - The renewed Tuberculosis scourge
7th April 2018 - How to manage mouth odour
7th April 2018 - Effective ways to manage dementia
7th April 2018 - Woman between Bill Gates and Dangote
7th April 2018 - Compromises women shouldn’t make in relationships
7th April 2018 - ‘Clarus’ Bombshell: There’s nothing like forgiveness of sin
Home / National / SGF advises EFCC on how to tackle corruption
SGF

SGF advises EFCC on how to tackle corruption

— 7th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

 Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to review its anti-corruption fight mechanisms with a view of getting better results.

He told the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and his management team who were in his office on a courtesy call, to devise “mechanisms for tackling institutional corruption at the conception stage.”

According to a statement on Friday by the Director of Press, Office of the SGF, Lawrence Ojabo, Mustapha urged the commission to use advocacy campaigns to change the mindset of individuals who work in organisations and regard corrupt tendencies and practices as their preferred way of guaranteeing a secured post-service life.

Mustapha expressed the hope that the completion and movement of the commission to its new head office complex in Abuja would ensure better management of its investigation resources and personnel, and also, provide a more enabling environment for them to carry out their daunting and challenging responsibilities.

The SGF commended the officials for carrying out their duties with courage and patriotism, at great risks to their lives, noting that corruption in the country had become a hydra-headed monster because it had become pervasive and culturally entrenched.

He noted that dealing with a problem that had become a culture requires a lot of resolve on the part of the officials of the commission. He thanked the officials for embracing President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to kill corruption before it could kill the country.

According to him, dismantling corruption in the country was the repeated pledge of the President during his campaign. Magu had earlier briefed the SGF on the near completion of the commission’s new head office in Abuja, and invited him to visit the complex.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SGF

SGF advises EFCC on how to tackle corruption

— 7th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to review its anti-corruption fight mechanisms with a view of getting better results. He told the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and his management team who were in his office on a…

  • PDP

    Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria

    — 7th April 2018

    Vincent Kalu Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Brady Chijioke Nwosu has resigned from the party. According to him, the party that was in power for the past 16 years in the country has not lived up to expectations or gave Nigerians hope. In his resignation letter dated April 5, 2018…

  • NNPC

    NNPC signs contract agreements for 614km AKK project

    — 7th April 2018

    Hope of timely execution of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline projects brightened on Friday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced the execution of contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing deals with a consortium of indigenous and Chinese companies under a 100 per cent contractor financing model. The agreement includes Lots 1&3…

  • Police

    Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities

    — 7th April 2018

    Benue State Police Command says it has recovered 10 corpses of villagers killed by suspected armed bandits in Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. In a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said the corpses were victims of the Thursday…

  • Tony Ezenna

    Tony Ezenna: Another feather yet

    — 7th April 2018

    Ingram Osigwe Chief (Sir) Anthony Ndubuisi Ezenna needs no introduction. A broad spectrum of Nigerians is aware that he is an industrialist, a business czar who sits atop a multi-billion naira indigenous pharmaceutical and household commodities conglomerate, the Orange Drugs Group as Chairman and CEO. Many also know he is an incurable philanthropist, a creator…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share