The Sun News
Home / National / Seyi Tinubu celebrates daughter's birth with new wonder on wheels

Seyi Tinubu celebrates daughter’s birth with new wonder on wheels

— 11th June 2017

It’s been elation galore since the birth of Seyi Tinubu’s gorgeous little angel. Daddy and mummy have been beside themselves in unbridled joy as well as their parents. Layal’s mum, a first time mother is radiantly joyful about her bundle of joy. We hear that the great Jagaban, the politico of renowned repute, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have been ecstatic as they have welcomed their new granddaughter who was named precisely Friday, June 10, 2017. Mother and daughter are in great health and bonding perfectly according to our findings. The elated new father, who only just welcomed his baby daughter from what we hear, has just taken delivery of two humongous state-of-the-art machines to celebrate his wife and gorgeous daughter. For himself, he got a brand spanking new, sexy black S63 Mercedes Benz Coupe, a gorgeously seductive and totally intimidating car, which we hear costs about N50 million. This wag is technology on fire and we hear the inside or better still, interior is tanned and feels like a private jet, like a Gulfstream​ IV. It’s normal road racing awesome machine at its best. This is an addition to other awesome cars already in his mind-blowing collection, which makes it three top of the range Mercs and a Bentley 2-door. For madam, as a form of thank you my darling, the MD of Loatsad Promomedia​ also took delivery of a brand spanking new, luminescent white Range Rover Autobiography also 2017 edition estimated at $170,995. For those familiar with Range Rovers, the autobiography edition or class is the highest you can go. What the mode or edition implies very simply is that, it’s a signature range in their collection. Both cars conservatively put, would have set him back by not less than N110 million only. For many who might not know, Seyi is a custodian of LLB and LLM degrees he obtained at the University of Buckingham and has had his hands in some very lucrative pies of recent and if things continue to unfold as fantastically as they have been of late, the dude should emerge soon as one of the biggest players in advertising/outdoor promotion/branding sub-sector.



Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
