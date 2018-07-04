Sexual scandal: OAU’s shining example— 4th July 2018
The authorities of the Obafami Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have finally brought to a closure the months-long sex- for-marks scandal involving one of its lecturers, Prof. Richard Akindele and a female student, Miss Monica Osagie. Akindele was caught on audiotape soliciting for rounds of sex from Osagie to upgrade her scores.
The case brought to the front burner of national discourse the sordid issue of sexual harassment and exploitation prevalent in the nation’s universities and other higher institutions. Such moral decadence also occurs in other sectors and work places in the country. In other words, sexual harassment, in whatever form, is commonplace in the larger society.
After a thorough investigation, Richard Akindele, a professor of Accounting and Management was found guilty of illegally soliciting sex from his student and was accordingly dismissed from the services of the university by the University Council. We commend the OAU for swiftly handling the Akindele matter without allowing it to drag on indefinitely. Let other universities emulate the shining example of OAU in handling such matters in their domains.
We strongly believe that allowing justice to prevail in such matters of sexual abuse would serve as a deterrent to other randy lecturers in our varsities and other higher institutions. There is a minimum level of moral and ethical conduct below which lecturers must not fall in our higher institutions.
Female students in tertiary institution must be protected from lecturers that are obsessed with sex. Let every higher institution in the country come up with adequate measures to expose and punish lecturers who are more interested in sex than inculcating knowledge and moral principles in their students.
In the same vein, female students that lure lecturers into sexual temptations and immorality should desist from such debased acts and concentrate in their studies. Universities are
established to inculcate knowledge as well as morals in their students. Therefore taking advantage of the female students as some lecturers are doing is against the overall aim of a university education.
The society should be saved from morally depraved lecturers before more harm is done to the psyche of the female students. Aspiring lecturers should be people with the requisite knowledge as well as high moral codes. Sexual harassment, in our view, is a grievous offence of which we do not think the extant laws are enough to prevent. This is why we think that the sack of the randy lecturer is not an adequate deterrent for the offence. Further action should be taken to prosecute him.
The sexual harassment of students represents the height of personal indiscretion and an antithesis of the good moral conduct expected of people in such privileged positions as lecturers. Our society must frown at the depraved conduct and give the culprit adequate punishment.
That is the best way people like Akindele and others who engage in such immoral sexual practices would learn some lessons and desist from such conducts. We empathise with Osagie, the victim of Akindele’s indiscretion for the public exposure this unwarranted incident may have brought her and the psychological and emotional traumas she may have passed through while the saga lasted. We commend her courage to expose Prof. Akindele. Prof. Akindele’s was the victim of his own greedy proclivities. He deserves his just punishment and moment of infamy.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
-
Senate investigates OAU sex-for-mark scandal30th May 2018
Latest
Why June 12 election result should be announced – Bozimo— 4th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba Elder statesman and former Minister of Police Affairs, Broderick Bozimo, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as the new Democracy Day and for the posthumous GCFR award given to the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O Abiola. He however advocated that the result of the June…
-
$10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC— 4th July 2018
As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as…
-
How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama— 4th July 2018
French investment to create 150,000 jobs Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, will boost the fight against insurgency in the country and the nation’s economy. Onyeama said Macron’s visit will assist in getting greater United Nations (UN) financial involvement in the fight against…
-
2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari— 4th July 2018
South East APC mega rally for president shakes Owerri George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said the only way the South East can realise its age-long desire of occupying the presidency is for people of the zone to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari…
-
2019: APC govt’ll make education free in Abia – Kalu— 4th July 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Former Abia governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said an elected APC government in the state, in 2019, will ensure free and compulsory education for all children. Speaking at his country home at Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, while…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles— 3rd July 2018
Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, were absent, yesterday, as Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, presented 36 vehicles to 36 royal fathers across the state. The cars were presented to the monarchs at the Governor’s Office, beside parliament building, Secretariat, Ibadan. The programme…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
War in Ebonyi artisans’ market, 15 shops, 10 vehicles torched— 4th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Recently, some members of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) went haywire and disrupted economic activities in the artisans’ market in Abakaliki, the state capital. Curiously, a strange inferno gutted the market popularly called Mechanic Village, the biggest in the state, few days after the artisans protested…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery— 4th July 2018
Nkiru Odinkemelu Three-year-old Wilfred Chisimdiri Ugoh has been in agony since his first day on earth. The boy suffers from a congenital heart disease. To correct this and forestall irreversible and life-threatening complications, he needs N10 million for an open heart surgery in an Indian hospital. A sight of him immediately tells you that all…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
The proposal for pilot ranches— 2nd July 2018
Chris Akiri The news, in almost all print and electronic media less than fortnight ago, that the Federal Government planned to establish ranches in 94 locations in ten States of the Federation — Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Kaduna,Nasarawa, Oyo,Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara — with the initial sum of N70 billion, and with a colossal sum…
Columnists
-
General election, not elections— 4th July 2018
Vanguard of June 24 welcomes us with the following misapprehensions: “AMCOM (AMCON) lost (loses) federal secretariat take-over bid” “Service of songs for late (sic) Gbadebowale Aboderin, Punch Chairman” (Source: as above) There is no need for the inclusion of ‘late’ in the headline—we do not hold service of songs for the living! From Vanguard Back…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1)— 4th July 2018
Emma Okocha These are interesting times in Nigeria. In many ways, they are troubling times. But if history teaches anything, it is that trouble can be opportunity. The apparent threat to human progress by extant reality in Nigeria could be the point of surge for progress, or, if inappropriately handled, the curvature from which we…
-
Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name— 4th July 2018
Humphrey C. Nsofor The people of Ebonyi and Anambra states have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It could not have been better. The media war, which the government of Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State launched against Anambra State over the renaming of the hitherto obscure Abakaliki Street in Awka is gratuitous and serves no…
-
When a president says ‘Let us pray’— 3rd July 2018
When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war….
-
Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria— 2nd July 2018
Everybody run run run Eh-ya! Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya! Someone nearly die Eh-ya! Someone just die Eh-ya! Police they come, army they come Eh-ya! Confusion everywhere Eh-ya! Seven minutes later All don cool down, brother Police don go away Army don disappear Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them…
-
Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved— 1st July 2018
Nigeria is at war with itself. Like chickens, Nigerians face the knife everyday. As a young adult, never in my life have I been this scared. The closest I have had was in 1993-1994, when the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled. Today, Nigerians are poorer, more wretched, frustrated and now harbour suicidal thoughts. This…
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply