Sexual scandal: OAU’s shining example

The case brought to the front burner of national discourse the sordid issue of sexual harassment and exploitation prevalent in the nation’s universities and other higher institutions. Such moral decadence also occurs in other sectors and work places in the country. In other words, sexual harassment, in whatever form, is commonplace in the larger society.

After a thorough investigation, Richard Akindele, a professor of Accounting and Management was found guilty of illegally soliciting sex from his student and was accordingly dismissed from the services of the university by the University Council. We commend the OAU for swiftly handling the Akindele matter without allowing it to drag on indefinitely. Let other universities emulate the shining example of OAU in handling such matters in their domains.

We strongly believe that allowing justice to prevail in such matters of sexual abuse would serve as a deterrent to other randy lecturers in our varsities and other higher institutions. There is a minimum level of moral and ethical conduct below which lecturers must not fall in our higher institutions.

Female students in tertiary institution must be protected from lecturers that are obsessed with sex. Let every higher institution in the country come up with adequate measures to expose and punish lecturers who are more interested in sex than inculcating knowledge and moral principles in their students.

In the same vein, female students that lure lecturers into sexual temptations and immorality should desist from such debased acts and concentrate in their studies. Universities are