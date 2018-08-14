– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students
14th August 2018 -  Anambra prison inmate enrolls for Master’s Degree
14th August 2018 - Saraki can only be impeach by 73 Senators – Lawyers insist
14th August 2018 - 2019: I’m not an opportunist, says Markafi
14th August 2018 - Katsina LGs get transition committees
14th August 2018 - Elect candidate with credibility, goodwill, Makarfi advises PDP delegates
14th August 2018 - Umahi donates N413m to corps members, others in Ebonyi
14th August 2018 - Students protest distortion of exams,non payment of teachers salary
14th August 2018 - Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex
14th August 2018 - Crisis rocks CAN’s Trust Fund, trustees dissolved
Home / National / Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students
FUTMINNA

Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students

— 14th August 2018

Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA), Niger State, has terminated the appointment of a senior lecturer accused of sexual harassment against a female student.

The decision was taken at a council meeting presided by the Pro Chancellor and chairman of governing council of FUTMINNA based on the recommendations of the panel set by the management to investigate the allegation.

The dismissal of the senior lecturer from the Department of Geology, Omananyi Yunusa Adinoyi, followed the outcome of investigation on an alleged sexual assault on a female student.

READ ALSO: Anambra prison inmate enrolls for Master’s Degree

Daily Sun gathered that the termination of his appointment was approved at the governing council’s 131st meeting presided over by the pro chancellor, Prof Femi Odekunle.

Investigations revealed that the alleged sexual harassment was against a female student in the same department who took a course taught by Adinoyi.

It was learnt that the investigative panel found Adinoyi guilty of inappropriate relationship with a female student.

The university bulletin quote the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdullahi Bala as saying that ’’Adinoyi’s dismissal would serve as deterrent to others as the university has taken further steps to ensure total elimination of sexual harassment in FUT, Minna community.

Meanwhile, the Senate of FUTMINNA has approved the withdrawal of 13 students from various departments for poor academic performance.

READ ALSO: Students protest distortion of exams,non payment of teachers salary

The Public Relations Officer of FUTMINNA, Lydia confirmed sack of Adinoyi and the withdrawal of the 13 students.

A breakdown revealed that one was a master student, six from the Department of Biochemistry, three from the Department of Mathematics, two from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and one from the Department of Computer Science.

Recently, the governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, sacked Prof Richard Akindele of the Department of Management and Accounting who was caught on tape demanding for five rounds of sex from Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie, a post graduate student.

On May 23, a female student accused Prof Segun Awonusi of English Department of molesting her in his office and also released three semi-nude pictures of the don online prompting public outcry. He is currently facing a panel.

Currently, an Associate Professor in the Economics Department of the Lagos State University (LASU), Dr. Sunkanmi Odubunmi, is facing a panel after he was caught red handed in his office through the help of a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) soliciting for sex from a female student.

The female student sought the assistance of an NGO for help and the body involved the LASU security and she was equipped with recording gadgets to record Dr. Odubunmi conversations with her.

Odubunmi fell for the trap and invited the lady to his office on a Saturday to rewrite the failed paper and she agreed and reported came with gadgets while the NGO were stationed in another office with laptops connected to the spy gadgets.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FUTMINNA

Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students

— 14th August 2018

Gabriel Dike The Governing Council of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA), Niger State, has terminated the appointment of a senior lecturer accused of sexual harassment against a female student. The decision was taken at a council meeting presided by the Pro Chancellor and chairman of governing council of FUTMINNA based on the recommendations of…

  • ANAMBRA

     Anambra prison inmate enrolls for Master’s Degree

    — 14th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A 39-year-old prison inmate of Awka Prison, Anambra State, on Monday, formally enrolled for Master degree at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The inmate, Jude Onwuzulike, who is a father of four, was inducted at the prison premises during  the 7th matriculation ceremony of the institution held at the prison….

  • SARAKI

    Saraki can only be impeach by 73 Senators – Lawyers insist

    — 14th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja As the alleged plot to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki thickens, lawyers who spoke with Daily Sun insisted that he can only be impeached by two-third of all the 109 Senators, and not  just a simple two-thirds of those present. ‎In his legal opinion, a Constitutional lawyer and human right acttivist,…

  • MAKARFI

    2019: I’m not an opportunist, says Markafi

    — 14th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A former governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State said he is committed to the total restructuring of the country if elected as president in next year’s election. Makarfi said his commitment to restructuring is not mere political talk, insisting that there must be a way…

  • KATSINA

    Katsina LGs get transition committees

    — 14th August 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has sworn in chairmen for transition committees in the 34 local government councils in the area. Governor Masari had, on assumption of office in 2015, dissolved the elected councils chairmen and appointed sole administrators to run the affairs of the local government areas. But after…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share