Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students— 14th August 2018
Gabriel Dike
The Governing Council of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA), Niger State, has terminated the appointment of a senior lecturer accused of sexual harassment against a female student.
The decision was taken at a council meeting presided by the Pro Chancellor and chairman of governing council of FUTMINNA based on the recommendations of the panel set by the management to investigate the allegation.
The dismissal of the senior lecturer from the Department of Geology, Omananyi Yunusa Adinoyi, followed the outcome of investigation on an alleged sexual assault on a female student.
Daily Sun gathered that the termination of his appointment was approved at the governing council’s 131st meeting presided over by the pro chancellor, Prof Femi Odekunle.
Investigations revealed that the alleged sexual harassment was against a female student in the same department who took a course taught by Adinoyi.
It was learnt that the investigative panel found Adinoyi guilty of inappropriate relationship with a female student.
The university bulletin quote the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdullahi Bala as saying that ’’Adinoyi’s dismissal would serve as deterrent to others as the university has taken further steps to ensure total elimination of sexual harassment in FUT, Minna community.
Meanwhile, the Senate of FUTMINNA has approved the withdrawal of 13 students from various departments for poor academic performance.
The Public Relations Officer of FUTMINNA, Lydia confirmed sack of Adinoyi and the withdrawal of the 13 students.
A breakdown revealed that one was a master student, six from the Department of Biochemistry, three from the Department of Mathematics, two from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and one from the Department of Computer Science.
Recently, the governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, sacked Prof Richard Akindele of the Department of Management and Accounting who was caught on tape demanding for five rounds of sex from Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie, a post graduate student.
On May 23, a female student accused Prof Segun Awonusi of English Department of molesting her in his office and also released three semi-nude pictures of the don online prompting public outcry. He is currently facing a panel.
Currently, an Associate Professor in the Economics Department of the Lagos State University (LASU), Dr. Sunkanmi Odubunmi, is facing a panel after he was caught red handed in his office through the help of a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) soliciting for sex from a female student.
The female student sought the assistance of an NGO for help and the body involved the LASU security and she was equipped with recording gadgets to record Dr. Odubunmi conversations with her.
Odubunmi fell for the trap and invited the lady to his office on a Saturday to rewrite the failed paper and she agreed and reported came with gadgets while the NGO were stationed in another office with laptops connected to the spy gadgets.
