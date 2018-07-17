– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 
17th July 2018 - Oando clears air on London court ruling
17th July 2018 - Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President
17th July 2018 - Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses
17th July 2018 - Happening Now: Ahead 2019: Atiku in Maiduguri
17th July 2018 - Sea Surge: Ondo Govt appeals to federal govt for assistance
17th July 2018 - 2019: Atiku woos Borno PDP stakeholders
17th July 2018 - Benue Youth Group restates support for Ortom
17th July 2018 - 2019 general elections will be free, fair, Buhari assures at ICC
17th July 2018 - B’Haram attacks: Tukur Buratai meets military commanders in Borno
Home / National / Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 
Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 

— 17th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially Sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected.

The Deputy Governor stated this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief Promise Sydney, whom, she alleged, has been sexually abusing her for the past nine years.

Dr.  Banigo, who spoke through her Senior Special Assistant, Mrs. Inegogo Fubara, expressed delight that the ‘Sex and Sex Abuse Mentorship Exercise’ organized by the ‘Protect the Girl Child Initiative’, Office of the Deputy Governor, at the Federal Government Girls College, Abuloma,  Port Harcourt,  has yielded dividends.

According to her, a few days after the event, an SS 3 student (name withheld), confessed to the school authorities that her guardian has been abusing her sexually since she was nine years old.

She said the Protect the Girl Child Initiative team  contacted the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) and the man was arrested and charged to court, while the girl has been taken to a safe haven for protection, further counselling and rehabilitation.

Dr. Banigo commended FIDA for responding swiftly to the distress call,  insisting that girls and women must speak out when abused to mitigate the ugly scourge.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 

— 17th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially Sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected. The Deputy Governor stated this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief…

  • LONDON ARBITRATION

    Oando clears air on London court ruling

    — 17th July 2018

    Oando Plc has said that contrary to insinuation that London Arbitration Court ordered two of its executives to pay Mr. Gabriel Volpi the sum of $680 million, the truth is that the court directed OODP BVI, in which Gabriel Volpi owns a 60 per cent stake should pay Ansbury (his own company) a total sum…

  • Igbo

    Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President

    — 17th July 2018

     Linus Oota, Lafia The insecurity, social disorder, and incessant killings bedevilling the state has not aggravated apathy on the businesses of Igbo traders in Nasarawa state. President  general of Igbo community in Nasarawa state, Mr. Cyril Ibeh stated this yesterday during a press conference in Lafia. He denied reports accredited to him Villifying the Nasarawa…

  • Court

    Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has threatened to strike out the criminal case instituted against the former Governor of the Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) if the commission continues to delay proceeding with…

  • Atiku

    Happening Now: Ahead 2019: Atiku in Maiduguri

    — 17th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is in Maiduguri now addresing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from Borno and Yobe ahead of the party presidential primaries. Atiku has declared his interest to run for the president of the country in 2019. He said majority of people in both Borno and Yobe were in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share