Sex scandal: OAU sets up committee to probe prof

• VC vows to prosecute culprits

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has set up a committee to probe a lecturer in the institution, simply identified as Prof. Richard Akindele, for allegedly demanding sex, five times, from a female student, before she could pass his course.

The university authorities also vowed to punish anybody found guilty of the sex scandal currently rocking the institution.

An audio recording, which highlighted the student and the lecturer having a telephone conversation has gone viral on the social media. It reportedly showed the professor as demanding sex with the lady, five times, if she does not want to fail the course, but the lady rejected the offer on the basis that the demand was too high.

A statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer ( PRO), Biodun Olanrewaju, on Tuesday, indicated that, the university had received a report of the scandal, and had set up a committee, to investigate the allegation. The committees is expected to submit its report within one week.

He said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has instructed the university authorities to punish anybody found guilty of the allegation.