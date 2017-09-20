Sex education important for teens, expert advises parents

A medical expert, Dr Tesleem Ajiboye, has advised parents to give proper sex education to their children to reduce the increasing incidence of rape and other vices in the society.

Ajiboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that awareness of puberty in teenage children was essential to their physical and psychological development.

“Some children experience confusion and they feel something is wrong with them when they experience some changes in their bodies during adolescence.

“This is simply because they were not prepared for the changes physical, emotional and psychological.

“A very important part of parenting is in the management of teenagers, parents should talk to their children, especially the girls about menstruation and the boys about wet dreams.

“These things are normal, and letting them be aware of their sexuality, we should be careful not to scare them or make them curious.

“Explain to them in simple terms and let them know especially the dangers of unwanted pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Infections in unsafe and unprotected sexual intercourse,’’ he said.

(Source: NAN)