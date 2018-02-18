Sex and the glory robbers

Alarmed by what he had read overnight about the many charming ladies in Nigerian cities, especially Lagos, Soji Olusoji, who had failed to resist the temptation gets an appointment with a Pastor to break everything down for him. He had often boasted that the only thing he couldn’t resist was temptation, now he was scared about his future.

“You look very troubled! That shouldn’t be the case when you know God,” the elderly Pastor Paul Obi with two Ph D degrees spoke slowly, as his visitor dropped heavily in the chair.

SOJI: Sir, I won’t want to waste your time but is it fair to say that when the devil wants to destroy a man, he sends a woman?

PASTOR OBI: Emmm, you mean using women to rob people of God’s Glory or destroy their destiny? Well, there have been cases like that even in the Bible. Remember Samson and Delilah? But remember also that we say behind every successful man is a woman – his wife really.

SOJI: (Not convinced; he fetches his Iphone) Sir, I want to read to you something ‎that has been trending in social media. It is very long, so I will read only part of it to save time. They say it is a revelation God gave Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

OBI: Okay, go ahead.

SOJI: (Reads hurriedly, his voice almost trembling)”All of a sudden, my eyes opened and I was in another realm. I saw an array of ladies both young and old, very beautiful, coming from the sea side. And I asked God, who are these?

“And He said, ‘these are marine spirits that have been commissioned by the devil to drag many to the kingdom of darkness. His time is almost up and he has vowed to cause many to fall.’

“I asked, why women? He responded, ‘They are not really women but are evil spirits that have taken a feminine form.’

“I saw many unsuspecting ladies being initiated and as soon as they were initiated, they had an insatiable desire for sex. I also saw sugar mummies luring young men with money and cars. Right after sleeping with them, they are gone. I saw new dresses being introduced. Dresses that expose all parts of the body! In fact, I saw a very fair lady that was almost naked. Bleaching of the skin was on the rise. I saw them pouring potions on their eyes to lure men.….”

OBI: Hmmmmm! Well, I have heard about it, but I am not aware of any confirmation of the source. Have you checked with the Deeper Life Bible Church. Pastor Kumuyi is one of the respected pastors in the land.

SOJI: No, sir, but it sounds very true.

OBI: Hmmm, my son. No matter how true a statement sounds, it is not true if it is not the truth. Falsehood could be peddled aggressively to sound as the truth as politicians do.

SOJI: (After some seconds of trying to understand the Pastor’s argument). I’m confused, sir. Maybe if you can respond to my initial question, there will be some clarity about my fears.

OBI: Yes, there are demonic people who use sex as weapons. Do you know his solution to sexual temptation, which according to some of you is a demonic strategy to ruin people?

SOJI: No sir.

OBI: Flee! Flee from the source of the temptation. Do you know how Pastor Adeboye explained it? “Avoid any source of temptation! Resist when you should and run when you should. Some people take it as an act of cowardice to run from those they feel sexually attracted to. No! It is not cowardice, it is wisdom! God knows how He wired your body, so if He says you should run in a particular situation, please run for your dear life!”

SOJI: Flee from fun. Hmmmm! That is difficult for most people.

OBI: I know that is the reason you look so terrified. Spiritually, this is what happens as the Book of Corinthians explains: “And do you know that if man joins himself to a prostitute, he becomes one body with her? For the scriptures say, “The two are united into one.”

SOJI: That is my point.

OBI: Let me finish. It is double danger here. If she is demonic, you unite with the demon, but more seriously you offend God, and will be cut off from His blessing or glory. Read Psalms 51 and then you will pity a whole King.

SOJI: That is the devil thing I am talking about. Sir, they may not appeal to you, but have you noticed the kind of women I am talking about? So, irresistible; and they are so many in this Lagos.

OBI: Please, be careful with over-generaliation. Not all beautiful or charming ladies are demonic.

SOJI: I am sorry, sir.

OBI: You look more sober now, so let me explain how I believe this works. One: Every person who carries God’s glory naturally attracts people – the good, the bad, the charming and the ugly. Some of these people are out to destroy; they could be men or women — your Lagos women.

SOJI: Hmmm!

OBI: Two: There are millions of demons in the atmosphere, but they operate through vehicles. So it is possible for them to possess a beautiful lady and use her to destroy even an anointed man. The woman becomes the vehicle.

SOJI: Haaa, we are dead!

OBI: You are not. There is opportunity for you to confess your sins and repent immediately, but that will not stop them. You remember the Adeboye solution?

SOJI: Flee, flee, flee.

OBI: (Laughs). I think he used “flee” once in the example I gave you. Well, I have also heard that when these possessed people rob your glory or truncate your destiny, they are promoted in their dark kingdom. I have heard some of them confess, but I have no verifiable evidence of that.

Lastly, Soji, let me also say that the devil seems to have copied God in a way it changes systems. When God wants to change a system for good, He plants somebody there to change it from within, like the cases of Esther, Moses and Joseph. The devil has a way of planting demonic people to ruin people, families or even systems.

SOJI: (Kneels down): I am not clean sir. Please pray for me.