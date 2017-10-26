 Several dead after train collides with truck in Finland

Several people have been killed after a train collided with a truck carrying soldiers in Finland.

A further eight people were hurt in the smash around 50 miles south of capital Helsinki this morning, Finnish media said.

It is believed to have happened when an off-road troop-carrier was struck by the train at a level crossing.

Three of those killed were confirmed to be soldiers.

A total of 11 people were involved in the collision, which took place near the southern town of Raseborg.

The country’s defence minister said the day “had started with grim news” and added: “I feel grief.”

Spokesman for Finnish rail Reima Roisko said: “A passenger train from Karis to Hanko collided with a vehicle at the level crossing. There were several people injured.” (thesun.uk)