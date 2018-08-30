– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - 7 states under flood threat
30th August 2018 - The UAE’s empowerment of women, girls
30th August 2018 - CBN’s new lending policy for agric, manufacturing sectors
30th August 2018 - How senior citizens can conquer dementia, age gracefully
30th August 2018 - QUEENDALINE AMAJUOYI 09097707770
29th August 2018 - Khadija Abba Ibrahim joins Yobe guber race
29th August 2018 - Nigeria, UK sign defence, economic deals
29th August 2018 - NSE moves 345.057m shares worth N2.27bn
29th August 2018 - Lagos ‘madwoman’ caught with human parts, corpses: I pose as prostitute to get victims
29th August 2018 - Ministry explains reasons for scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets
Home / Cover / National / 7 states under flood threat
SEVEN STATES UNDER FLOOD THREAT

7 states under flood threat

— 30th August 2018

The agency said seven States are at risk, namely, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa.

• Agency says Kogi, Delta, Anambra at risk

• Four-hour rain leaves Benin flooded, 4 escape death

Okwe Obi, Abuja and Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised the alarm over looming flood, especially for those living at the banks of River Niger and its floodplains.

READ ALSO: The flood alert

The agency said seven States are at risk, namely, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa.

The Director of Engineering Hydrology, Clement Nze, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the middle Niger portion of the Niger Basin (Niger Republic) experienced high flood last week.

Nze said: “The flood has advanced into the lower Niger (Nigeria). Accordingly, both Kanji and Jebba dams are already spilling water downstream. The level of water in Lokoja as at today, in the downstream confluence is 8.69 metres.

“This value has exceeded the corresponding value of 8.57 metres that occurred on August 8, 2012.
Meanwhile, the flooding that occurred in Kaduna on August 23-24, 2018, has started arriving Shiroro Dam, built on River Kaduna.

“In the event that Shiroro Dam equally starts spilling water, that will portend more danger downstream.”
He also advised Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa states to be ready.

READ ALSO: Niger: Bello, Umaru disagree over security situation

“Inflows contribution from River Benue is equally advancing. Lagdo Dam is still impounding water,” he added.

Meanwhile,four elderly persons who almost got drown inside their rooms, following a heavy rain in Benin, were yesterday rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

The flood caused by the four-hour downpour has killed over 8,000 birds at a poultry at Igiede street off Erediauwa Street in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, forcing the owner of the poultry to resort to selling the dead birds for N500 each.

Residents in the area rushed to purchase the dead birds even as they were protesting the submerging of over 50 houses in eight streets affected by the flood in the area.

The angry residents of Erediauwa street blocked the road and turned motorists back. Erediauwa street is a link road between Upper Sokponba and Sapele road, which has been in bad shape until the recent construction of the road which the people now blame for their woes.

A resident of the street and retired soldier, Sergeant Solomon Erhabor, who was affected by the flood, wept profusely and said the house he just lost to the flood was his only benefit from the Nigerian Army.

He attributed the flood to the construction of the road and the poor side drainage and lamented that the contractor ought to channelled the flood to a nearby moat, but refused to do so to avoid payment of compensation.

Mrs. Margaret Imade, another victim of the flood, said casualties would have been recorded if the rain had fallen at night. She said she was preparing the morning meal when flood entered her house.

“Government should come to our aid. We have been living in our houses for over 40 years and flood had not entered before. We were lucky that we ran out.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Elizabeth Imadonmwonyi called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to them because they now live like refugees.

READ ALSO: Disaster: NEMA harps on synergy among security agencies in rescue operations

Among several parts of Benin City impacted by the flood were the Federal High Court and premises of the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and parts of the Government Reserved Area.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Mr. Abraham Amielomen, has promised to send a team to ascertain the level of damage.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEVEN STATES UNDER FLOOD THREAT

7 states under flood threat

— 30th August 2018

The agency said seven States are at risk, namely, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa. • Agency says Kogi, Delta, Anambra at risk • Four-hour rain leaves Benin flooded, 4 escape death Okwe Obi, Abuja and Tony Osauzo, Benin The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised the alarm over looming flood, especially…

  • MANUFACTURING

    CBN’s new lending policy for agric, manufacturing sectors

    — 30th August 2018

    The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase credit facility to agriculture and manufacturing sectors is a commendable measure that can boost the nation’s economy. Under the new policy, the CBN pegged the maximum credit facility to agriculture and manufacturing sectors at N10bn per project at an interest rate of 9 percent…

  • DEMENTIA

    How senior citizens can conquer dementia, age gracefully

    — 30th August 2018

    Experts in old age management have given insights to managing and overcoming dementia. According to them, it is an aggregation of signs and symptoms… Job Osazuwa Sometime in September 2017, Pa Emmanuel (not real name), in his late 70s, drove his car from his Abule-Egba home unaccompanied to the Ikeja Shopping Mall in Lagos to…

  • YOBE

    Khadija Abba Ibrahim joins Yobe guber race

    — 29th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has declared her interest in the Yobe State 2019 governorship election. Ibrahim’s ambition to occupy the Yobe State Government House was disclosed by her Special Assistant (Media), Ibrahim Aliyu. Aliyu, in a post on Facebook accompanied with Ibrahim’s campaign poster, said: “Hon…

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria, UK sign defence, economic deals

    — 29th August 2018

    …As Buhari, May agree to jointly fight Boko Haram, human trafficking Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed two agreements. The agreements signed were Defence and Security Partnership and Economic Development Forum. This was even as President Muhammadu Buhari and British Prime Minister, Theresa May, have pledged to strengthen ties between the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share