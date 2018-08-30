SEVEN STATES UNDER FLOOD THREAT

The agency said seven States are at risk, namely, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa.

• Agency says Kogi, Delta, Anambra at risk

• Four-hour rain leaves Benin flooded, 4 escape death

Okwe Obi, Abuja and Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised the alarm over looming flood, especially for those living at the banks of River Niger and its floodplains.

The Director of Engineering Hydrology, Clement Nze, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the middle Niger portion of the Niger Basin (Niger Republic) experienced high flood last week.

Nze said: “The flood has advanced into the lower Niger (Nigeria). Accordingly, both Kanji and Jebba dams are already spilling water downstream. The level of water in Lokoja as at today, in the downstream confluence is 8.69 metres.

“This value has exceeded the corresponding value of 8.57 metres that occurred on August 8, 2012.

Meanwhile, the flooding that occurred in Kaduna on August 23-24, 2018, has started arriving Shiroro Dam, built on River Kaduna.

“In the event that Shiroro Dam equally starts spilling water, that will portend more danger downstream.”

He also advised Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa states to be ready.

“Inflows contribution from River Benue is equally advancing. Lagdo Dam is still impounding water,” he added.

Meanwhile,four elderly persons who almost got drown inside their rooms, following a heavy rain in Benin, were yesterday rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

The flood caused by the four-hour downpour has killed over 8,000 birds at a poultry at Igiede street off Erediauwa Street in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, forcing the owner of the poultry to resort to selling the dead birds for N500 each.

Residents in the area rushed to purchase the dead birds even as they were protesting the submerging of over 50 houses in eight streets affected by the flood in the area.

The angry residents of Erediauwa street blocked the road and turned motorists back. Erediauwa street is a link road between Upper Sokponba and Sapele road, which has been in bad shape until the recent construction of the road which the people now blame for their woes.

A resident of the street and retired soldier, Sergeant Solomon Erhabor, who was affected by the flood, wept profusely and said the house he just lost to the flood was his only benefit from the Nigerian Army.

He attributed the flood to the construction of the road and the poor side drainage and lamented that the contractor ought to channelled the flood to a nearby moat, but refused to do so to avoid payment of compensation.

Mrs. Margaret Imade, another victim of the flood, said casualties would have been recorded if the rain had fallen at night. She said she was preparing the morning meal when flood entered her house.

“Government should come to our aid. We have been living in our houses for over 40 years and flood had not entered before. We were lucky that we ran out.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Elizabeth Imadonmwonyi called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to them because they now live like refugees.

Among several parts of Benin City impacted by the flood were the Federal High Court and premises of the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and parts of the Government Reserved Area.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Mr. Abraham Amielomen, has promised to send a team to ascertain the level of damage.