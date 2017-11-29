The Sun News
29th November 2017 - Serial thief stole 120 hotel TVs – Police
29th November 2017 - Rep vows not to seek re-election, claims FG has failed Nigerians
29th November 2017 - Police confirm murder of Gombe village head, son
29th November 2017 - Taraba teachers kick against LG autonomy
29th November 2017 - 2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom
29th November 2017 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
29th November 2017 - Viagra goes on open sale in UK by 2018
29th November 2017 - Northern women kick against ‘humiliation’ of girl-child
29th November 2017 - Nasarawa 2018 budget scales First Reading same day Al-makura proposes N122b
29th November 2017 - Tambuwal urges traditional leaders to foster peace, unity
Serial thief stole 120 hotel TVs – Police

— 29th November 2017

Indian police have detained a man who stole 120 TV sets from hotels over four months, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Vasudev Nanaiah booked into budget hotels in states across southern India with oversized bags to put the televisions in when he left.

If the room television did not fit his bag, the 34-year-old Nanaiah would go out to a local market to buy a bigger suitcase, police alleged.

Hotel staff never suspected him as he was very well behaved. Nanaiah also paid a small advance sum and told staff he would be staying for several days but generally left early, Chetan Singh Rathor, deputy commissioner of Bangalore police told AFP.

“We arrested him earlier this month when he was trying to sell TV sets to a shopkeeper, who alerted the police,” he added.

The police say that they recovered around 20 stolen TVs and found that he had left about two dozen suitcases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states believed to have been used in the theft of about 100 other TVs over the past four months.

Nanaiah told officials that he stole TVs because it was “relatively low risk and easy”, according to police.

“He said that his recent thefts went to fund his lawyer and legal fees for previous TV theft charges in different courts,” Rathor said. (ChannelNewsAsia)

 

Rep vows not to seek re-election, claims FG has failed Nigerians

— 29th November 2017

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The debate on the 2018 budget in the House of Representatives took a dramatic twist, on Wednesday, with a member from Kano State, Hon. Bashir Babale, vowing not to re-contest for election because the Federal Government has failed Nigerians. Hon. Babale, who is representing the Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency of Kano State,…

  • Police confirm murder of Gombe village head, son

    — 29th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities in Gombe State have confirmed the killing of Village Head of Daktibe Jalingo in Tula Chiefdom of Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State, Adamu Garba, alongside his son, by unidentified gunmen. Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Shina Tairu Olukolu, confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, during a chat…

  • Taraba teachers kick against LG autonomy

    — 29th November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Taraba State Chapter, on Wednesday, stormed the Taraba State House of Assembly, to protest the proposed local government autonomy in the ongoing constitution amendment. NUT State Chairman, Comrade Peter Julius, who led a rally of teachers to the Assembly, said the union’s position was that…

  • 2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom

    — 29th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As the 2019 general elections draws faster closer, Gvernor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election, insisting that he (Buhari) remains the only leader capable of taking Nigeria to the promised land. Speaking to newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Governor Ortom endorsed President…

  • Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

    — 29th November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The FEC meeting which commenced at exactly 10:55a.m. had in attendance Ministers of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Science and Technology, Mr. Ogonnaya Onu. Others were Ministers of Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelema; Agriculture,…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

