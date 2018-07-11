The Sun News
Serena Williams

Serena zooms to 11th Wimbledon semi

— 11th July 2018

Serena Williams survived a major scare before sealing her 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance as the seven-time champion hit back to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Williams was in danger of a stunning quarter-final exit after world No 52 Giorgi became the first player in this year’s tournament to take a set off the former world No 1.

But Serena bludgeoned her way out of trouble over the final two sets to stay on course for an eighth All England Club triumph.
It was Serena’s 100th career main draw victory on grass.

Serena Williams has confessed that she cried every time her daughter did in the early stages of motherhood as she found it really “tough” in the beginning.

The 36-year-old will play German 13th seed Julia Goerges on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final boasting a 3-0 career record.

“I knew after the first set, ‘all right, let’s go three sets’. I’ll just keep fighting,” Williams said.

“I’m ok, I feel good, I feel like I did better today, I had to.

“This is only my fourth tournament back so I don’t feel pressure, I don’t feel I have to win this.

“I still have a long way to go to be where I was.”

Serena is the first woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final without facing a top 40 ranked opponent since 2013 and just the fourth since 2005.

