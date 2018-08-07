– The Sun News
Serena Williams says struggling with 'postpartum emotions'
7th August 2018 - Impeached Benue Speaker, others lose bid to vacate restraining order
7th August 2018 - Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’
7th August 2018 - Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development
7th August 2018 - 6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP
7th August 2018 - Gov. Bello tasks N-Power beneficiaries on diligence, dedication to service
7th August 2018 - 2m Nigerians depend on mining for livelihood – Bwari
7th August 2018 - Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba
7th August 2018 - Ondo govt. denies alleged planned resignation, defection of commissioners, aides
7th August 2018 - Impeached speaker loses bid to vacate restraining order
Serena Williams was in a “funk” last week because she felt her hectic schedule was not leaving her enough time to care for her 11-month old daughter, the 23-time grand slam champion, said in a social media post on Monday.

The 36-year-old American pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday, citing “personal issues”, days after she was beaten 6-1 6-0 by Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic, the most lopsided defeat of her career.

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk,” Williams said in an Instagram post.

“Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.

“I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with.

“I like communication best; talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.

“It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby.”

Williams said feeling overwhelmed was a normal part of being a new mother and encouraged anyone struggling through a rough patch to stay positive.

“We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be,” she said.

“However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be.

“Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.

“I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week, it’s ok, I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”

