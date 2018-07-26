– The Sun News
drug test

Serena slams ‘random’ drug testing

— 26th July 2018

Serena Williams has complained on social media that it’s “test Serena” time again as she once more hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter on Wednesday after she received another visit from a tester.
Williams tweeted:

“And it’s that time of the day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean.”

In a second message, the 36-year-old American added: “But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited.”

Williams has complained before at being drug-tested more than other American tennis players this year.

“Just test everyone equally,” Williams said on the eve of this year’s Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the final.

A report by Deadspin said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by June, more than other US women and men in the sport.

Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter last September.

As part of the US Anti-Doping Agency’s “intelligent” out-of-competition testing programme, it is not unusual for top athletes – those who have had sustained success in their sport – to be tested more often than others.

