Serena Williams has announced her decision to withdraw from the Rogers Cup in Montreal, citing personal reasons for dropping out.

The 23-times Grand Slam singles champion lost 6-0 6-1 to Johanna Konta at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic last week, the heaviest defeat of her distinguished career.

The American icon, 36 and showing no signs of decline after losing in straight sets to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final, had been given a wild card ahead of the US Open.

The 23-times Grand Slam singles winner, who gave birth last September, had not competed in Montreal since her run to the semi-finals in 2014 and last played the Rogers Cup in Toronto the following year.

She has moved up to 26 in the world rankings.