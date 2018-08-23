Serena Williams is determined to keep chasing Grand Slam titles for as long as she can, and is prepared to be on the court when her daughter turns one during the US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner opened up about her prospects for the future, and how she mixes her career with motherhood, in a new interview on Today on Wednesday morning.

She said she’s had an ‘amazing year’ raising her 11-month-old daughter Olympia, whom she welcomed last year with her husband Alexis Ohanian, 35, all while returning to the courts.

‘Having the baby and coming back… It’s so special to have Olympia turning one soon,’ she told NBC News.

‘Maybe I’ll be playing on that day and I’ll just have those memories of being in the hospital and giving birth to my daughter.’

Serena Williams explained how she kept her head in the game even during her hiatus, making it clear she was always intent on competing again.

‘I was always there mentally. I was always watching and being a part of it,’ she said. ‘And I never wanted to hang up my racket at that point.

I’m still trying to compete and win Grand Slams and most of all do it while I have a daughter.’