Serena confirms return to professional tennis

Serena confirms return to professional tennis

— 8th March 2018

Serena Williams has confirmed she will make her highly anticipated return to professional tennis on Thursday after taking a break from the sport following the birth of her daughter.
The 36-year-old revealed on Instagram that she will compete in the opening round at Indian Wells this week and will also return to Miami in the near future.
She wrote: ‘It’s official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter.
‘This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida – both my home states.
‘Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women’s day. My comeback could not have come on a better day.’
The 23-time grand slam singles winner gave birth to daughter Olympia on September 1 and has been working her way back to fitness.
She was back in action alongside her sister Venus Williams in a doubles match at the Fed Cup on February 11.
However, her long-awaited return to singles action will come against Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in California later this week.
The BNP Paribas Open’s official Twitter account said: ‘Two-time champion Serena Williams set to face Zarina Diyas in the first round of the #BNPPO18 in her first match since winning the Australian Open last year and giving birth to daughter Olympia.’

