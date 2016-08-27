The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th August 2016 - Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark
27th August 2016 - CBN to sell over N212bn in TB
27th August 2016 - Smart Trybe: Airtel offers Nigerians more data for lesser price
27th August 2016 - Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud
27th August 2016 - Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision
27th August 2016 - NPFL: Yobo to make appearance for Pillars against Sunshine today
27th August 2016 - Serena aims for another record at US Open
27th August 2016 - Why an African country has not won World Cup – John Barnes
27th August 2016 - The second coming of WAI
27th August 2016 - I joined Army out of youthful exuberance
Home / Sports / Serena aims for another record at US Open
williams-large_trans++kXbkQY4xF11YSbIjVXCconEiWxNNy9msNXEFKxASkjs

Serena aims for another record at US Open

— 27th August 2016

BY JOE APU

The US Open serves off in a matter of days and world number one women’s player, Serena Williams can’t put try hard to wish away the ghost of the 2015 edition where she proved near invinsibility until Roberta Vinci stopped her in the final.
No doubt, the pressure will again be on her as she tried to make up for last year’s failure.
Of course, this isn’t the first time in her tennis life that Williams had looked a little shaky, but now the uncertainty hit just as she seeked to confirm her place as the greatest in history. After winning this summer’s Wimbledon to put herself level with Steffi Graf’s record, the dominant figure of this generation has the opportunity at the US Open to become the first woman of the professional era to score 23 Grand Slam singles titles. But she is hardly going to be walking out into the Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing the cloak of invincibility (a Nike dress will have to suffice).
Not when she had won two matches since defeating Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final. Missing from the North American WTA hard-court swing because of a shoulder injury, Williams compete at the Olympic tennis tournament, but she only made it through a couple of rounds before she was beaten by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, producing a performance littered with double-faults.
186
Williams was guaranteed to tie Steffi Graf’s record for the most consecutive weeks spent as the world No.1
The result is that Williams, who had been the world No.1 since February 2013, had found her alpha status under threat from Kerber. But for Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who defeated Kerber in the Cincinnati final, the German would be heading into the final Grand Slam of the year at the top of the standings, and Williams would have been bumped down to better, seeded second at her home slam.
Once you add the US Open fortnight to the tally, Williams will have spent 186 consecutive weeks as the No.1, which will equal Graf’s record. But it is by no means certain that she will leave New York on the top line of that list. Kerber could replace her, as could Spain’s Garbine Muguruza and Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska (though Kerber is much better placed, since she is only defending third-round points from last year).
For many, the ideal finish to the Grand Slam year would see Williams and Kerber meet in the final, as in that scenario they would be playing for the No.1 ranking as well as for the title. After their meetings in the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals – Kerber was the champion in Melbourne, while Williams triumped at the All England Club – this is starting to look like something that has been missing for so long at the top of the women’s game: a genuine rivalry.
You might say that Williams’ vulnerabilities have never been as exposed to the wider tennis world, and to the public, as they are right now. In part, that’s thanks to an all-access documentary, recently aired, that followed her last season as she attempted to become the first player since Graf in 1988 to accomplish the calendar-year Grand Slam.
Undefeated in Melbourne, Paris and London, she came unstuck against Vinci in one of the greatest upsets in tennis history, which left her “in a dark hole”. It’s a different landscape for Williams this season. After defeats in the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals this season, there had been some concern about when – or if – she would achieve parity with Graf on 22 majors.
That concern had evidently spread to Williams herself. After equalling Graf’s tally on Centre Court, she declared that “enjoying the moment” was the sole entry on her agenda, given that the pressure of chasing No.22 had proved so debilitating.
For the best, though, the pursuit of history is unending. The time to enjoy the moment is over, and Williams will once again be swinging for sporting immortality at Flushing Meadows. She will never again play at the US Open under the same weight of expectation and pressure as she did last summer, but questions persist, particularly in light of Rio.
And yet, all this doubt surrounding Williams could end up working to her benefit – it certainly did at Wimbledon.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NETWORKING

Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark

— 27th August 2016

By Olabisi Olaleye With the world tilting towards more data usage, InterC network is determined to achieve one million mark in the next couple of months with the latest technology: the Long term evolution 4G(LTE). According to the company, which recently rebranded from Intercellular, a Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, it is leveraging on…

  • cbn-logo_500

    CBN to sell over N212bn in TB

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As Naira closes 412 to $1 By Omodele Adigun In continuation of its effort to help the Federal Government raise money to fund this year budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)will Wednesday sell Treasury bills worth N212.85 billion  just as the apex bank mopped up  N71.6 billion on Friday through the Open…

  • index

    Smart Trybe: Airtel offers Nigerians more data for lesser price

    — 27th August 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye As parts of driving faster internet penetration in the country, Airtel Nigeria would be offering  offer customers affordable call and data tariff in addition to freebies. This would be achieved under its repackaged Smart Trybe, a data bundle plan. According to Airtel, the repackaged Smart Trybe offers 11k/sec rate to all networks…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud

    — 27th August 2016

    Facts have emerged absolving Heritage Bank Plc of any involvement in the alleged N11.2billion fraud perpetrated at the Nigerian Port Authority, as an investor of the bank disclosed that contrarily to reports, that there was no fraud in the account of NPA. The source who preferred not to be mentioned, disclosed that the allegation was…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision

    — 27th August 2016

    Heritage Bank has described its recent Central Bank of Nigeria suspension along with eight other banks from the foreign exchange transactions over alleged non remittance of the NNPC’s funds to the Federal Government Treasury Single Account TSA, as a systemic challenge for the banking sector, which cuts across all banks. The bank in a statement…

  • CBN-Building

    CBN to sell over N212bn in TB

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As Naira closes 412 to $1 By Omodele Adigun In continuation of its effort to help the Federal Government raise money to fund this year budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)will Wednesday sell Treasury bills worth N212.85 billion  just as the apex bank mopped up  N71.6 billion on Friday through the Open…

  • Edwin-Clark

    MEND approves Clark to lead talks with FG

    — 27th August 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has pledged its total allegiance to the Chief Edwin Clark led dialogue team with the Federal Government in line with the resolution reached at the Stakeholders meeting held in Warri last Friday on finding lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Fulani herdsmen must go -Enugu community insists

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As MASSOB blames Igbo leaders over recurring attack From Petrus Obi, Enugu The people of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akegbeugwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu who are the latest victims of the Fulani herdsmen attack have vowed that the herdsmen must leave their community. Speaking when the member representing the area in…

  • ondoo

    Ondo guber: Jegede unfolds economic blueprint

    — 27th August 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised to initiate economic policies that will make the state less dependent on Federal allocation even as he wants  to ensure the recently approved Ilaje Free Trade Zone is made a spring board for the economic development of the state. Insisting…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Edo at 25: Obaseki expresses hope for a brighter future

    — 27th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin As Edo marks 25 years of creation of the state, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 10 governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence that Edo will rise above current challenge, assuring of a better and brighter future for all Edo citizens. In his goodwill message,…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351