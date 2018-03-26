Serbian star, Obradovic, rates Super Eagles high

Monica Iheakam

Serbian defender Ivan Obradovic has described Nigeria Super Eagles as a solid squad filled with talented players .

The Anderlecht of Belgium player insisted that the Tuesday friendly between Nigeria and Serbia is a litmus test that will spell out in clear terms Serbia’s level of preparation for the Russia World Cup.

Speaking to Serbia Football Federation official website, Obradovic, rated Super Eagles higher than the Moroccan team that piped them 2-1 last Friday, adding that they would be better prepared for the cracker with Nigeria in London.

“I saw the quality Nigeria have in their friendly game against Argentina in November which they won. They are physically strong with a lot of talented players and it will not be easy,” “But surely this will be another good check, an opportunity to see at what level we are and of course work on some things.

“We’ll do the analysis and I’m sure we’ll prepare even better for Nigeria.

“I do not have a dilemma that these two games were the right choice.”

Hakim Ziyech and Khalid Boutaib were on target for Herve Renard’s men, while Southampton’s Dusan Tadic scored Serbia’s only goal of the game played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy.

The left-back also took time to reflect on their last game.

“I think it was good, a couple of mistakes, but it’s all normal, we changed the system and quite different composition compared to the games we played in November,” he added.

“And that match showed what awaits us at the World Cup. It is well known that there are no light opponents in football today, and Morocco showed us that they are a well organised team.

“In the qualifiers, they were the first in their group, they did not even concede a goal, so that was a good indicator of what is waiting for us at the World Cup, that certainly there will be surprises” , Obradovic told the Serbia Football Federation official website.

Tuesday’s game which will hold at the Hive, Barnet FC Stadium will kick off of 8pm Nigerian time.