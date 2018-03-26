The Sun News
Serbia Friendly: Agu, Okechukwu train with Eagles

— 26th March 2018

Monica Iheakam

The trio of Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, and Gabriel Okechukwu all trained with the Super Eagles for the first time on Sunday ahead of their friendly clash against Serbia on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles contingent flew into London on Saturday and trained at The Hive (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees) on Sunday morning, as countdown began for Tuesday’s international friendly with the Serbia national team at the same venue.

Ajayi and Okechukwu missed the Poland game due to visa issues, with Etebo pulling out with a hamstring injury, while Mikel Agu was initially omitted from the original 28-man list invited by the Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr due to passport renewal issues.

All four players, who were not part of the game against Poland last Friday, could have a chance to impress Coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the friendly as the team continues to find the right balance and chemistry.

It would be recalled that Nigeria beat favourites Poland last Friday and would be keen on maintaining the momentum when they take on another European team in Serbia on Tuesday.

Meanwhile,Goalkeeeper,  Francis Uzoho, Gabriel Okechukwu, John Ogu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Uche Agbo, Junior Ajayi and Kenneth Omeruo, were the winning team in yesterday’s 7- aside training session

Tuesday would be a year that the Eagles battled to a 1-1 draw with Senegal’s Teranga Lions at the same venue, in a friendly in which the Nigerians matched the Senegalese in all departments, with Kelechi Iheanacho equalizing from the penalty spot minutes to the end.

 Both the Eagles and the Lions are going to the World Cup in Russia as two of Africa’s five flagbearers.

 Just like Friday’s opposition in Wroclaw, the three –time African champions would be up against another Russia 2018 World Cup –bound squad, but this time, with more playing personnel, following the arrival of strikers Junior Ajayi and Gabriel Okechukwu, and midfielder Mikel Agu. Agu was called up owing to the inability of captain Mikel John Obi to travel from China. Midfield workhorse Oghenekaro Etebo, nursing an injury, watched from the sidelines.

 The squad of 26 players and technical and backroom staff are staying at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Ealing.

 Following Sunday’s morning training session, Nigeria will hold a pre-match press conference at The Amber Suite of The Hive at 6pm today.

 Victor Moses scored from the penalty after being clipped on his way to goal to give Nigeria victory over world number 6, Poland at Wroclaw’s Stadion Miejski on Friday, affording the Super Eagles a splendid start to their FIFA World Cup build –up.

 At the World Cup finals in Russia, Serbia will play five –time champions Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica in Group E, while the Eagles battle Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

 Serbia are ranked 34 in the world by FIFA (18 places above Nigeria), but the Eagles have become accustomed to tearing apart paper ratings and bookmakers’ odds, as they did in dismantling Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia in the African qualifying series.

