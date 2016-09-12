The Sun News
12th September 2016 - EDUCATION: Admission: JAMB, NUC meet to resolve challenges
12th September 2016 - SERAP petitions UN over harassment of #BringBackOurGirls group
12th September 2016 - How to pull Nigeria out of recession –Experts
12th September 2016 - CEO interview: Why local airlines are dying –Onyema, Air Peace boss
12th September 2016 - Agric: Insufficient agric extension services crippling agric productivity, food security
12th September 2016 - Industry: Why war against fake goods’ll be won at seaports
12th September 2016 - Energy: How to ensure petrol price stability
12th September 2016 - Maritime: How SON’s e-certificate can facilitate importation
12th September 2016 - Confusion in Anambra community
12th September 2016 - PDP: Dealing with endless battle for survival
SERAP-logo

SERAP petitions UN over harassment of #BringBackOurGirls group

— 12th September 2016

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) appealed to the United Nations (UN) to compel the Federal Government to end harassment of the #BringBackOurGirls group led by former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili.
The appeal, routed through Mr. Maina Kiai, UN special rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association drew his “attention to continuing harassment and intimidation of the BBOG group by Nigerian authorities and the impermissible restrictions on the rights of members to Freedom of Expression and peaceful assembly.”
SERAP, said “no Nigerian law makes it a crime to demonstrate in any part of the country.
“Harassing the BBOG group and stopping its members from proceeding peacefully to the seat of government is overkill…”
“It is the primary duty of President Muhammadu Buhari government to protect all demonstrators, including the BBOG group and enable lawful demonstrations to proceed peacefully. Carrying out this obligation is about deeds, not words.”
Restrictions placed on the right of the BBOG group to peaceful assembly by law enforcement agencies is unnecessary, disproportionate, unjustified in law, and in bad faith.”
“SERAP is seriously concerned about the continuing indiscriminate and disproportionate restriction on the right of members of the BBOG group to protest. All Nigerians including members of the BBOG group have the rights to freedom of expression and to protest.  There is absolutely no reason to view these members as anything other than committed peaceful demonstrators.”
“The ability of the BBOG group to organise, mobilise and speak out on matters of the missing Chibok girls cannot be prohibited under any grounds whatsoever.  SERAP considers the freedom of assembly and to take part in the conduct of public affairs as a means for public expression and the cornerstone of democracy and the rule of law. Every Nigerian has the right, without prior permission, to assemble peacefully and protest, even if the authorities disagree with the views of the protesters.”
“There is in fact a positive obligation on the Nigerian government to take reasonable steps to protect members of the BBOG group from disruption by others. SERAP believes that peaceful protest is also a means to gather support from civil society on issues that affect those demonstrating, and is part of the exercise of an active and participatory democracy.”
“The right to freedom of peaceful assembly protects Nigerians’ ability to come together for the common good, and serves as the vehicle for the exercise of many other human rights. When the right to peaceful assembly is suppressed, there is a higher risk for demonstrations to escalate and turn violent.”

