– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin
9th August 2018 - Shareholders assured of payment of dividend
9th August 2018 - The looming betrayal
9th August 2018 - Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge
9th August 2018 - Your defection to PDP a good omen, Kano govt. tells ex-dep. gov.
9th August 2018 - NNPC explains different prices for gas
9th August 2018 - Herdsmen: FG to develop 4,000 hectares of rangeland
9th August 2018 - Electricity workers shut down Ikeja Electric over meter hoarding, others
9th August 2018 - Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity
9th August 2018 - Skilled workforce critical to national devt. – Dogara
Home / National / Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin
BENIN

Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin

— 9th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 70-year-old woman, identified as Helen Udugbezi, has been reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums at her residence in Benin-City.

The assailants were said to have used a big stone to kill the aged woman.

The deceased’s housemaid, Anna Amos, who witnessed the gruesome killing, said the attackers almost stabbed and raped her (Anna), adding that she was gagged and blindfolded by the assailants before they killed her madam.

Anna’s words, “I was working when the boys entered the house. I wanted to shout and one of them wanted to stab me. Another one said I was still a small girl. They tried to rape me but I said no.

READ ALSO: Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge

“I heard a noise but I didn’t see what they were doing. Then they put a stone on my hand and asked me to stand on it. They said I should say I kill mama”, she said.

One of the children of the deceased who gave his name as Harrison, said he was surprised that his mother was killed in such a brutal manner.

Meanwhile, policemen from the New Etete Police Division have taken the corpse to the mortuary.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENIN

Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin

— 9th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin A 70-year-old woman, identified as Helen Udugbezi, has been reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums at her residence in Benin-City. The assailants were said to have used a big stone to kill the aged woman. The deceased’s housemaid, Anna Amos, who witnessed the gruesome killing, said the attackers almost stabbed and raped her…

  • shareholders

    Shareholders assured of payment of dividend

    — 9th August 2018

    Vera Wisdom-Bassey The Chairman of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Chief Anthony Idigbe, has said the company’s revenue increased to N6.32 billion in 2017, representing a 15.62 per cent rise over the N5.46 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2016. He made the disclosure during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, where he disclosed…

  • INEC

    Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge

    — 9th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has asked Justice Stephen Pam of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to disqualify himself from the contempt proceedings against him on account of alleged bias. His application was, however, refused by Justice Pam, who revived his earlier order…

  • KANO

    Your defection to PDP a good omen, Kano govt. tells ex-dep. gov.

    — 9th August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Government has explained that the defection of the immediate-past Deputy Governor of the state, Prof.  Hafiz Abubakar, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was as an exercise that was long overdue, adding that his exit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a good omen. The state government was…

  • Prices

    NNPC explains different prices for gas

    — 9th August 2018

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said that Nigeria’s effort at attracting investors into its gas utilisation drive and creating value for the economy is responsible for different gas prices in the domestic market. Bello Rabiu, chief operating officer, NNPC Upstream, disclosed this at the just concluded annual conference and exhibition of the Society…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share