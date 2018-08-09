Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 70-year-old woman, identified as Helen Udugbezi, has been reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums at her residence in Benin-City.

The assailants were said to have used a big stone to kill the aged woman.

The deceased’s housemaid, Anna Amos, who witnessed the gruesome killing, said the attackers almost stabbed and raped her (Anna), adding that she was gagged and blindfolded by the assailants before they killed her madam.

Anna’s words, “I was working when the boys entered the house. I wanted to shout and one of them wanted to stab me. Another one said I was still a small girl. They tried to rape me but I said no.

READ ALSO: Arrest warrant: You’re bias – INEC boss tells Judge

“I heard a noise but I didn’t see what they were doing. Then they put a stone on my hand and asked me to stand on it. They said I should say I kill mama”, she said.

One of the children of the deceased who gave his name as Harrison, said he was surprised that his mother was killed in such a brutal manner.

Meanwhile, policemen from the New Etete Police Division have taken the corpse to the mortuary.

‎