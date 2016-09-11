The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
11th September 2016 - September 11: Reflecting on America’s darkest day in recent history
11th September 2016 -  Re: We are in trouble, aren’t we?
11th September 2016 - EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
11th September 2016 - EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
11th September 2016 - EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
11th September 2016 - Open letter to President Buhari on marginalization of Ogun West
11th September 2016 - Re: Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment
11th September 2016 - Toni Tones, Celebrity photographer, Actress, Musician: Why I’m passionate about photography
11th September 2016 - Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine
11th September 2016 - Today is Arafat Day
Home / Features / September 11: Reflecting on America’s darkest day in recent history
Bomb

September 11: Reflecting on America’s darkest day in recent history

— 11th September 2016

Remi

By Olakunle Olafioye

One and a half decades after she was hit by  four coordinated terrorist attacks, the United States of America will today relieve the agony of September 11, 2001, the nation’s darkest day in recent history. It was a day the Islamic terrorist group, Al-Qeada made an audacious statement of its devilish mission to trouble the peace of the world.
Four passenger airliners operated by two major U.S. passenger air carriers (United Airlines and American Airlines)—all of which departed from airports on the northeastern United States bound for California—were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists, losing one of their passports in the WTC area. Two of the planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, were crashed into the North and South towers, respectively, of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. Within an hour and 42 minutes, both 110-story towers collapsed, with debris and the resulting fires causing partial or complete collapse of all other buildings in the World Trade Center complex, including the 47-story 7 World Trade Center tower, as well as significant damage to ten other large surrounding structures.
A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, was crashed into the Pentagon (the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense) in Arlington County, Virginia, leading to a partial collapse of the building’s western side. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, initially was steered toward Washington, D.C., but crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers tried to overcome the hijackers. It was the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States, with 343 and 72 killed respectively.

Causalities
No fewer than 2,996 people were reportedly killed in the attacks while more than 6,000 others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The death toll included 265 on the four planes (from which there were no survivors), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. Nearly all of those who perished were civilians with the exceptions of 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, 55 military personnel, and the 19 terrorists who died in the attacks. After New York, New Jersey lost the most state citizens, with the city of Hoboken having the most citizens that died in the attacks. More than 90 countries lost citizens in the September 11 attacks.
The attacks of September 11, 2001,  was  the worst terrorist attack in world history and the deadliest foreign attack on American soil since the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Destruction and devastation
Besides the 110-floor Twin Towers, numerous other buildings at the World Trade Center site were destroyed or badly damaged, including WTC buildings 3 through 7 and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The North Tower, South Tower, the Marriott Hotel (3 WTC), and 7 WTC were completely destroyed.
The U.S. Customs House (6 World Trade Center), 4 World Trade Center, 5 World Trade Center, and both pedestrian bridges connecting buildings were severely damaged. The Deutsche Bank Building on 130 Liberty Street was partially damaged and demolished some years later, starting in 2007.
The two buildings of the World Financial Center also suffered damage.

Economic Impact
The attacks reportedly caused at least $10 billion in property and infrastructure damage and $3 trillion in total costs. But beyond this, it had a significant economic impact on United States and world markets. The stock exchanges did not open on September 11 and remained closed until September 17. Reopening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 684 points, or 7.1%, to 8921, a record-setting one-day point decline. By the end of the week, the DJIA had fallen 1,369.7 points (14.3%), at the time its largest one-week point drop in history. In 2001 dollars, U.S. stocks lost $1.4 trillion in valuation for the week.
In New York City, about 430,000 job-months and $2.8 billion dollars in wages were lost in the three months after the attacks. The economic effects were mainly on the economy’s export sectors. The city’s GDP was estimated to have declined by $27.3 billion for the last three months of 2001 and all of 2002.
The U.S. government provided $11.2 billion in immediate assistance to the government of New York City in September 2001 and $10.5 billion in early 2002 for economic development and infrastructure needs. Also hurt were small businesses in Lower Manhattan near the World Trade Center, 18,000 of which were destroyed or displaced, resulting in lost jobs and their consequent wages. Assistance was provided by Small Business Administration Loans, federal government Community Development Block Grants, and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Some 31,900,000 square feet (2,960,000 m2) of Lower Manhattan office space was damaged or destroyed. Many wondered whether these jobs would return and if the damaged tax base would recover. Studies of the economic effects of 9/11 show the Manhattan office real estate market and office employment were less affected than first feared, because of the financial services industry’s need for face-to-face interaction.

The world’s reaction against terrorism
As a result of the attacks, many governments across the world passed legislation to combat terrorism. In Germany, where several of the 9/11 terrorists had resided and taken advantage of that country’s liberal asylum policies, two major anti-terrorism packages were enacted.
The first removed legal loopholes that permitted terrorists to live and raise money in Germany. The second addressed the effectiveness and communication of intelligence and law enforcement. Canada passed the Canadian Anti-Terrorism Act, that nation’s first anti-terrorism law. The United Kingdom passed the Anti-terrorism, Crime and Security Act 2001 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2005. New Zealand enacted the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.
In the United States, the Department of Homeland Security was created by the Homeland Security Act to coordinate domestic anti-terrorism efforts.
The USA Patriot Act gave the federal government greater powers, including the authority to detain foreign terror suspects for a week without charge, to monitor telephone communications, e-mail, and Internet use by terror suspects and to prosecute suspected terrorists without time restrictions.
The FAA ordered that airplane cockpits be reinforced to prevent terrorists gaining control of planes and assigned sky marshals to flights. Further, the Aviation and Transportation Security Act made the federal government, rather than airports, responsible for airport security. The law created the Transportation Security Administration to inspect passengers and luggage, causing long delays and concern over passenger privacy.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDLEA

Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

— 11th September 2016

ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the…

  • MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy), where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his final sermon, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2015, ahead of the climax of hajj. Muslim pilgrims, dressed in white, headed to Mount Arafat, in western Saudi Arabia, to take part in the main rituals of the annual hajj and to become pilgrims on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Today is Arafat Day

    — 11th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Over two million pilgrims from all over the world, including Nigerians, will today converge on Mount Arafat (the mount of Mercy) as this year’s hajj climaxes in Saudi Arabia. The 9th Day of Dul-Hijjah is usually designated as the Arafat Day when millions of pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat as…

  • damilola

    ENTREPRENEUR: Why I never chased a university degree –Damilola Jegede, financial technology expert

    — 11th September 2016

    By Bolatito Adebayo Naira Box is a digital wallet which enables you to shop without the burden and risk of carrying cash. It was founded by Tokunbo Adetona, Damilola Jegede and Jay Chikezie. Recently, Sunday Sun spoke to Damilola Jegede, the CEO and head developer at Naira Box.  Damilola Jegede, a financial technology expert, has…

  • Chris

    unstable exchange rate, ignorance limit e-commerce –Chris Udeji, CEO, Adiba Online Shopping Limited

    — 11th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Business, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Adiba Online Shopping Limited, Chris Udeji, only thrives if government provides the enabling environment to international standards. In this interview, the Enugu-born businessman who chairs one of the leading online shopping malls in the country, fields questions on e-commerce shedding light on the administration …

  • Yetunde

    Yetunde Ogunnubi: Her world of fashion, PR and marketing

    — 11th September 2016

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) Yetty Ogunnubi’s elegance will definitely knock you over, when you meet her the first time. Her elan strikes you in a way you can’t deny. Little wonder therefore she made a perfect success of the annual Yetty D Fashion Show in London, which she launched 14 years ago. In the course…

  • Buhari-Presides-Over-FEC-Meeting-620x330

    ‘August 27: If I should start to talk’ (1)

    — 11th September 2016

    By J.K. Randle President Muhammadu Buhari has already fired the first salvo by reminding us of the epochal event that changed the history of our country and re-configured the economic/social trajectory of our beloved nation on 27th August 1985.  He was removed by his military colleagues in what was termed a “bloodless” coup d’etat (an…

  • Ex NBA

    Recession: How Nigeria slipped into mess

    — 11th September 2016

    By ex-NBA president By Chidi Obineche Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA and acclaimed pro-democracy activist Dr Olisa Agbakoba tells of the magic wand that will pull the country out of the economic woods by the middle of 2017. The maritime lawyer, who is also a graduate of the London School of Economics,…

  • babatope

    Chief Ebenezer Babatope: I’m a voracious newspaper reader

    — 11th September 2016

    By Onyedika Agbedo ALTHOUGH his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections, Chief Ebenezer Babatope is one of the PDP chieftains that have remained politically active ever since. It is either he is proffering solutions to steer his party out of the internal…

  • Ahmad

    The Parliament: Kwara 8th Assembly: Marching in the stable footprints of Oloye

    — 11th September 2016

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU, lIorin Kwara State has a peculiar political terrain where consensus institutionalized by the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Olusola Saraki, has become the norm.The consensus politics has been the hallmark of Saraki’s politics which he once said was the best measure to minimize intra-party conflict.With Saraki’s demise, his first son, Bukola…

  • militancy

    Niger Delta crisis: Militant confusion

    — 11th September 2016

    ■ Dialogue option in jeopardy as Army flags-off ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ ■ Embrace government’s peace moves, experts warn militants By Onyedika Agbedo IN SPITE of the ceasefire announced by militant groups in the Niger Delta, the security situation in the region still remains precarious. Analysts, however, believe that the multiplicity of militant groups in the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351