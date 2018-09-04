– The Sun News
Sept. 14 sit- at- home’ll hold, IPOB insists

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, said there was no going back on  the Friday next week  planned strike

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the strike is meant to express its anger, in memory of those who disappeared, allegedly killed and tortured  by the Nigerian Army through Operation PYTHON DANCE 2, last year in Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

The group said its anger was directed at Igbo politicians  and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular, that allegedly conspired with the army to invade the home of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu with the intention of killing him and his parents, lamenting that their whereabouts still unknown, one year after.

Powerful said: “It has never been recorded in the history of post-independence Nigeria that grand mothers up to 70 years of age were locked up in prison overnight.

He added: ‘‘Shamefully, the Igbo race has acquired another dubious distinction of being the very first people to have their women publicly humiliated and stripped of every shred of human dignity. Who knows what will come next.

“At a time when more bodies of innocent victims of Operation Python Dance 2,  killed last year by the Nigerian Army are being discovered  in mass graves in Abia State; at a time when we are still burying those killed and dumped in mass graves across Biafraland in September 2017, here we are today with Nigeria military once again, poised to invade the South East, to slaughter the weak and innocent in their annual genocidal ritual in the name of yet another Operation Python Dance 3.

“No sane society or a people worth their salt will tolerate such brazen conquest and humiliation. What was once considered a reprehensible  abomination in Igboland is now the norm’,’ he lamented.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th September 2018 at 8:17 am
    Ipob group leadership are cowards, ignorant fools which do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Existence securities and freedom of Igbos in this 21st century world international order is only under Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives depends on the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not belongs to Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

