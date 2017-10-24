Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture
— 24th October 2017
From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.
The lawyer who also accused the Committee of employing delay tactics to frustrate the hearing of the case is seeking an order of court directing the restoration of his rank.
The LLPPC had on June 23 this year, stripped Nwofor of his SAN rank over an allegation of misconduct.
A statement withdrawing the rank was signed by the former Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC who is now the Secretary of the National Judicial Council, Mr. Ahmed Gamo Saleh.
Saleh’s letter said the decision to withdraw the rank from Nwofor was taken at the committee’s 126th general meeting held on June 22 acting on a petition filed against the senior lawyer by the Court of Appeal.
The committee however, did not give details of the alleged misconduct for which Nwofor was punished.
It had said that it took the decision after considering “extensively the complaint filed by the Court of Appeal against Nwofor, with his response to same and all material facts.”
