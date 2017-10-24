The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture
24th October 2017 - Girl 19 in police net for aborting 7 months pregnancy
24th October 2017 - Maina’s reinstatement: We are embarrassed, says APC
24th October 2017 - Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately
24th October 2017 - Christian pilgrims to depart for Jerusalem from 7 airports
24th October 2017 - Road crashes on the decrease in Imo -FRSC
24th October 2017 - 7 die in auto crash in Osun
24th October 2017 - Pension scandal rocks Ebonyi
24th October 2017 -   Rivers ALGON raises alarm over sacked APC chairmen
24th October 2017 - Why we moved against Luka Binniyat –Kaduna govt
Home / Cover / Updates / Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture

Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture

— 24th October 2017

 

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

The lawyer who also accused the Committee of employing delay tactics to frustrate the hearing of the case is seeking an order of court directing the restoration of his rank.

The LLPPC had on June 23 this year, stripped Nwofor of his SAN rank over an allegation of misconduct.

A statement withdrawing the rank was signed by the former Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC who is now the Secretary of the National Judicial Council, Mr. Ahmed Gamo Saleh.

Saleh’s letter said the decision to withdraw the rank from Nwofor was taken at the committee’s 126th general meeting held on June 22 acting on a petition filed against the senior lawyer by the Court of Appeal.

The committee however, did not give details of the alleged misconduct for which Nwofor was punished.

It had said that it took the decision after considering “extensively the complaint filed by the Court of Appeal against Nwofor, with his response to same and all material facts.”

 

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture

— 24th October 2017

  From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank. The lawyer who also accused the Committee of employing delay tactics to frustrate the hearing…

  • Girl 19 in police net for aborting 7 months pregnancy

    — 24th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Apo Divisional Police headquarters in Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly aborting a seven months only pregnancy. The suspect, Favour Stephen, an indigene of Benue State, was said to have been arrested after an informant called the police to report the incident. The suspect who…

  • Maina’s reinstatement: We are embarrassed, says APC

    — 24th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as embarrassing, the reinstatement of former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the ministry despite the alleged financial scandal hanging on his neck.. National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who made the condemnation at…

  • Reps to EFCC: Arrest Maina immediately

    — 24th October 2017

      *To investigate his reinstatement as director From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has called the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), to use all available means to arrest former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pensions regime, Abdulrasheed Maina. This is as it resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate Maina’s disappearance,…

  • Christian pilgrims to depart for Jerusalem from 7 airports

    — 24th October 2017

      The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Uja Tor Uja has disclosed that the Commission would fly Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land this year from seven international airports. He made the disclosure last Sunday during a thanksgiving service of the Commission at the Family Worship Centre, Wuye Abuja, and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share