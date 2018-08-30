How senior citizens can conquer dementia, age gracefully

Onwuegbuzie added that the causes that were progressive and usually not reversible in Nigeria were Alzheimer, frontotemporal and vascular diseases. He said other causes such as infections, brain tumour, meningitis, chronic alcohol consumption and HIV were treatable. He noted that HIV/AIDS was an opportunistic ailment that predisposes the patient to dementia and other diseases.

An expert in dementia care and consultant in old age psychiatry at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Akinsola Ojagbemi, described dementia as a deterioration of the brain process that helps us to understand and acquire knowledge through our senses and experience throughout an individual’s lifetime. On that ground, he said when a stroke happens and affects a strategic part of the brain that coordinates that process of acquiring knowledge, the patient could come down with dementia.

On too much alcohol as a cause of dementia, he said: “This cause is one of the reversible dementia. It is simply through long-term abstinence. However, if alcohol must cause dementia, it has to be a long-term dependence on it, which causes damage to the liver and the brain. Actually, moderate use of alcohol is protective against dementia.”

He also spoke on the link between age and dementia as well as its prevalence in men or women. Ojagbemi said: “I need to correct a popular misconception. Dementia is not caused by aging. Aged people should not have dementia. Although, for most types of dementia, the propensity to develop the signs and symptoms increases with age, there are also types of dementia that are common with people younger than 65 years. Age is simply a risk factor, not necessarily a cause.

“Because of a lot of misconceptions, patients don’t usually present early until they begin to have bewildering behaviours. We have heard of people accused of witchcraft. And when family members see their loved one behave this way that is when they come to the hospital. Most times, it is too late to reverse at this stage. If the person you have known and respected begins to manifest some behaviour unbecoming of him, there must be urgent medical help instead of labelling and condemning the person.

“Regarding gender, it depends on the types of dementia. Alzheimer, which is most common in Nigeria, can be found more in women. This is because women usually live longer than men. Most of the men that would have developed dementia would have died before they clocked 80 or 90. On the other hand, vascular dementia is more common in men. If you look at the condition globally, you could say it is more common in women.”

Adeyanju said African-Americans were more predisposed to the condition because of the stress they go through, untreated high blood pressure, poor accessibility to health care, unaffordable medicare and other factors that Nigerians were grappling with.

“Poor access to health care has caused Nigerians a lot and we are still suffering it till date,” he lamented.

On the contrary, Onwuegbuzie said dementia was actually not common in Africans. He explained that several researches had showed that most people that would have developed dementia die early as a result of poor access to quality health care.