The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - Senegalese president tasks AU on illegal migration
24th November 2017 - BREAKING: Atiku formally dumps APC, writes party about decision
24th November 2017 - Emir of Dutse calls for development of tourism infrastructure
24th November 2017 - Katsina woman kills month-old step-son
24th November 2017 - Forex hike may affect Enyimba Stadium completion
24th November 2017 - My unfulfilled dream with Kefee –Widower
24th November 2017 - African Queen feud: Tuface, blackface’s $.4m trapped!
24th November 2017 - Gandoki, others on parade as Orange Global Achivement Awards honours deserving Nigerians
24th November 2017 - Jared Murray Bruce set to tie the knot
24th November 2017 - Why I’m passionate about less privileged –Joseph Odobeatu, O’Jez Music boss
Home / Cover / Updates / World News / Senegalese president tasks AU on illegal migration

Senegalese president tasks AU on illegal migration

— 24th November 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

President of Senegal, Macky Sall, has asked the African Union to halt illegal migration in the African continent.
This is even as he said Senegal has repatriated 2,480 of its citizens from Libya.
Sall made the call during the 2017 second ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament in Abuja.
Sall particularly urged ECOWAS member states to facilitate the repatriation of its citizens from Libya.
He condemned the slave trade involving migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, saying it was a violation of human rights.
He said the perpetrators of the crime must be apprehended and tried at the International Criminal Court of Justice in The Hague.
The Senegalese President laid emphasis on the need for member countries to enhance cooperation in the fight against illegal migration, human trafficking and modernised slavery.
Sall also urged African governments to put measures in place that would ensure that those who indulge in trafficking in persons would apprehended.
“It is a pure form of violation of human rights that should not go unpunished; these acts should be brought before the international court to dismantle clandestine networks.
“The African Union should sanction such illegal trade of people and the President of the ECOWAS Court should engage in coordinated action to repatriate, without further delay, African citizens in Libya.
“Senegal, in its struggle against such clandestine acts, has repatriated 2,480 citizens from Libya,” Sall said.
Speaking further, Sall said the issue of human trafficking would take the center stage during the fifth African Union-European Union summit in Abidjan at the end of November.
He urged all ECOWAS member states and institutions to propel the implementation of protocols that would remove barriers to integration and enhance development.
“Existence of abnormal practices at the borders which is an aggravated form of corruption goes against the community texts,” Sall added.
In his remarks, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr Moustapha Cisse Lo, said the ECOWAS Parliament will incredibly work hard to ensure that the parliament fully exercise the new powers conferred unto it.
“This present session is devoted to this responsibility since it will be dedicated, for the first time, to the consideration of the community budget,” the ECOWAS Speaker said.
On his part, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, called for collaboration between the parliament and the executive in order to move the region forward.
Saraki who was represented by the Deputy Senate President and former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ike Ekweremadu, said issues confronting the region would receive the greatest attention if there is collaboration between the parliament and the executive.
“This ordinary session is being convened at a most auspicious moment in the history of this Assembly. It is a time of renewed hope for the West African future, with new opportunities, as well as challenges we must find the courage to tackle.

“There are a myriad of issues confronting our people, as well as many impediments to peace and economic growth. The resolutions to these will be borne out of the hard work of committed ECOWAS parliamentarians, working in close collaboration with the regional Executive, in order that we can move West Africa and her peoples forward,” Saraki said.

 

 

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senegalese president tasks AU on illegal migration

— 24th November 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja President of Senegal, Macky Sall, has asked the African Union to halt illegal migration in the African continent. This is even as he said Senegal has repatriated 2,480 of its citizens from Libya. Sall made the call during the 2017 second ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States…

  • BREAKING: Atiku formally dumps APC, writes party about decision

    — 24th November 2017

      By Romanus Ugwu Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has finally left the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as the failure of the ruling party to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.  A statement announcing his resignation from the APC made available to the media by the Atiku Media Office,…

  • Emir of Dutse calls for development of tourism infrastructure

    — 24th November 2017

    Emir of Dutse in Jigawa, Nuhu Mohammed, has appealed to the Federal Government to develop necessary infrastructure that will help in promoting the tourism sector. The emir made the appeal in Dutse when the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace. The visit was on the sideline of…

  • Katsina woman kills month-old step-son

    — 24th November 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Men of the Katsina State police command have arrested a 28-years-old woman, Rabiatu Nura, who poisoned her one month old step-son. According to the Commissioner of Police, Besen Gwana, the incident happened on November 12, 2017 at Mazoji village of Mai’Adua local government area of the state when the suspect allegedly…

  • Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK

    — 24th November 2017

    •Writes Charly Boy group From Magnus Eze, Abuja The British Government has said extradition of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face corruption charges in Nigeria is  possible but that would be on the request of the Federal Government. Mrs. Alison-Madueke is in London, awaiting formal corruption charges and possibly, trial, in the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share