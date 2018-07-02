The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Senegal petitions Fifa over fair play rule 
2nd July 2018 - Plateau, Zamfara killings beyond religion – Okorocha
2nd July 2018 - Serena slams dope treatment test
2nd July 2018 - Biglia quits Argentina
2nd July 2018 - Maradona attacks Messi 
2nd July 2018 - Dino Melaye condemns Plateau killings, demands removal of IGP
2nd July 2018 - Serena slams doping tests treatment 
2nd July 2018 - Ronaldo rejects £30 yearly deal
2nd July 2018 - Murray pulls out of Wimbledon
2nd July 2018 - Bode George visits Obasanjo, declares rift finally over
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Senegal petitions Fifa over fair play rule 

Senegal petitions Fifa over fair play rule 

— 2nd July 2018

Senegal’s football federation (FSF) has asked Fifa to revise its new fair play ruling which resulted in the Africans’ World Cup exit on Thursday.

After Japan and Senegal finished level on points, goals scored and goal difference, the Africans became the first team to exit a World Cup because of their disciplinary record.

Knowing the situation, Japan – for whom extra bookings could have resulted in elimination – played out the final 10 minutes of their game against Poland at walking pace despite trailing 1-0.

“In future, Fifa should penalise a team that plays that way,” said FSF spokesperson Kara Thioune.

“Fifa has adopted a new system but does the fair play rule solve all the problems? After the game, nothing happened to either Japan or Poland.

“There should be some means of penalising players, coaches or teams for such an attitude,” Thioune told BBC Sport.

The FSF says it is not seeking World Cup reinstatement but merely hopes that teams will not suffer in the same way as the 2002 World Cup quarter-finalists did when exiting the competition in Samara.

The Senegalese sent two letters to Fifa on Friday, one of which addressed the fair play criteria while the other complained about the standard of officiating in Senegal’s 1-0 defeat by Colombia.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

Plateau, Zamfara killings beyond religion – Okorocha

— 2nd July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Governor of Imo State and Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the  killings in Plateau and Zamfara states, where many lost their lives, as being beyond religion , pointing out that in some of the incidences both Christians and Muslims were victims. Governor Okorocha stated that the country was at…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye condemns Plateau killings, demands removal of IGP

    — 2nd July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has condemned, in  strong terms, the killing of over 235 peoples in some communities in Plateau State. He has also called on President Muhamnadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, replace the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim…

  • OBASANJO

    Bode George visits Obasanjo, declares rift finally over

    — 2nd July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Erstwhile National Deputy Chairman (Southwest) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, on Sunday, paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and declared that the rift between him and the former president was finally over. Obasanjo had, last week, paid a condolence visit to the Lagos home of the former…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari to West: Repatriate stolen funds without legal obstacles

    — 2nd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, has reiterated his called on nations where looted assets had been stashed to release them without the usually long technicalities  involved in the process of repatriation. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari made the call…

  • ARMY

    Army clears Borno liberated town

    — 2nd July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, has kicked off clearing of a Borno town liberated from Boko Haram by the military, to allow residents displaced from their homes to return. Buratai, while flagging off the clearing of the ruins of Gudumbali, a town around the Lake Chad region in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share