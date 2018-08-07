– The Sun News
SENATORS

UPDATED: Senators, Reps allowed access to NASS complex

— 7th August 2018

Following the siege on the National Assembly complex, on Tuesday morning, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), some senators and members of the House of Representatives were later allowed access into the complex.

The federal lawmakers, who were initially denied access, were called in by security officers, around 8.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Among those who later entered the complex were senators Ben Murray Bruce, Biodun Olujimi, Rafiu Ibrahim, Isa Misau, Abdullahi Gumel.

Some members of the House of Representatives also entered. No official reason was however given on the change of mind of the security operatives.

