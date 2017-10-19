Senators knock Buhari

Say country on brink of collapse, Nigerians lack basic amenities

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some Senators, yesterday, warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government that the country is on the brink of collapse.

The lawmakers also said that Nigerians can no longer access basic amenities of life.

The senators said delivery of public values has ceased to be the essence of governance, and that the challenges have shaken the very foundation of Nigerians’ faith in leadership.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, ahead of the eighth National Prayer Breakfast (NPB), senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Joshua Lidani, Oluremi Tinubu, Binta Garba, Sonnie Ogbuoji and Barnabas Gemade, said hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests now dominate national discourse.

President of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship (CLF), Gemade, who read a prepared speech on behalf of his colleagues, said: “We are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brink.

“Hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but, we fortunately overcame.

“The delivery of public values has seized to be the essence of governance, as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities.

“These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people’s faith in leadership.”

Speaking on the forthcoming prayer summit, Gemade said: “For the past seven years, the CLF of the National Assembly has hosted the national prayer breakfast, a spiritual exercise that marked a water-shed in the history of our dear country.

“The aim of this epoch-making event, which holds significantly in the month of October, is to convene people of all faith, tribe and creed to appeal to God for righteousness and godliness in leadership.

“The NPB took its cue from the American Prayer Breakfast, which President Dwight Eisenhower began in 1953. Eisenhower had stated after his election in 1952 that America needed spiritual renewal. For Eisenhower, faith, patriotism and free enterprise, were the fundamentals of a strong nation. But of the three, faith comes first.

He said Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will give a keynote address at the event. The leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the National Assembly and leaders in the political, religious and economic sphere, will also be in attendance.