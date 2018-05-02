The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Delta 2019: Councilors to buy nomination form for Okowa’s second term
2nd May 2018 - Why I’m working hard to make Bayelsa safe – Dickson
2nd May 2018 - Army warns personnel against revealing official secrets on social media
2nd May 2018 - Sales girl docked over alleged misappropriation
2nd May 2018 - Transporter allegedly issues dud cheque in repaying loan
2nd May 2018 - Corps member begins N15m CDS project in Imo
2nd May 2018 - Customs seize N53.4m prohibited items from smugglers in Ogun
2nd May 2018 - Benue killings: Army parades herdsman arrested with AK47
2nd May 2018 - Kwara Police warn residents of new tactics by criminals in Ilorin
2nd May 2018 - Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor
Home / Cover / National / UPDATE: Senators ignore DIG Joshak, insist on IGP Idris
UPROAR MELAYE

UPDATE: Senators ignore DIG Joshak, insist on IGP Idris

— 2nd May 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

There was a mild drama at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, on Wednesday, as lawmakers refused to acknowledge the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila, who had come to represent his principal, IGP Ibrahim Idris, earlier summoned by the senators.

The police chief had been summoned to appear before senators on April 25 over the travails of a senator, Dino Melaye, who ended up in hospital after reportedly jumping off a police van taking him to Lokoja in Kogi State.

However, IGP Idris failed to appear, stating he travelled on that day to Bauchi State in company of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that while DIG Habila awaited for the meeting with the senators, he was promptly ignored by the federal lawmakers, and had to return to his office.

Details later…

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Amorjiamankalu 2nd May 2018 at 3:30 pm
    Reply

    What is so difficult for the inspector general of police to appear before the nigerian senate?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CIVIL SERVICE BAYELSA

Why I’m working hard to make Bayelsa safe – Dickson

— 2nd May 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said his administration was working very hard to make the state Houston of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. According to him, being the historical headquarters of oil and gas in Nigeria and Africa, Bayelsa State deserves to be the Houston of Nigeria and…

  • Army warns personnel against revealing official secrets on social media

    — 2nd May 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army authorities, on Wednesday, said it would deal decisively with any officer and soldier found spewing official secrets on the social media. It has also cautioned aggrieved personnel to follow lay-down procedures to seek redress rather than resort to social media. The Army said the use of social media by…

  • Sales girl docked over alleged misappropriation

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN The Police on Wednesday arraigned one Jessica Ifunanya at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja over alleged misappropriation. The defendant, who resides at Kabusa Village in Abuja, is standing trial on one-count charge. The Prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, told the court that one Sunday Ogbu of Area 10 in Garki in Abuja reported…

  • Transporter allegedly issues dud cheque in repaying loan

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN A 43-year-old transporter, Samuel Obiliko, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly issued a dud cheque when asked to repay a loan of N200,000 he collected from a company. Obiliko, who resides at Meiran area of Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences…

  • Corps member begins N15m CDS project in Imo

    — 2nd May 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 corps member in Imo State, Miss Oluwatosin Fatunbi, has begun a N15 million museum project as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) in the state. The project was cited at the Imo State zoological garden and is expected to be completed at the end of June,…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share