Fred Itua, Abuja

There was a mild drama at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, on Wednesday, as lawmakers refused to acknowledge the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila, who had come to represent his principal, IGP Ibrahim Idris, earlier summoned by the senators.

The police chief had been summoned to appear before senators on April 25 over the travails of a senator, Dino Melaye, who ended up in hospital after reportedly jumping off a police van taking him to Lokoja in Kogi State.

However, IGP Idris failed to appear, stating he travelled on that day to Bauchi State in company of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that while DIG Habila awaited for the meeting with the senators, he was promptly ignored by the federal lawmakers, and had to return to his office.

Details later…