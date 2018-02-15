The Sun News
Senators fight over election schedule

— 15th February 2018

•Buhari’s loyalists stage walk out, reject conference report

Fred Itua, Abuja 

The  proposed amendment of election sequence by the National Assembly caused uproar on the floor of the Senate yesterday.

Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disagreed sharply over the issue.

The House of Representatives had in its amendments to the 2010 Electoral Act, included Section 25(1) into the Act by reordering the sequence of the elections to start from that of the National Assembly, followed by governorship and State Assembly elections before the presidential election. This is against the sequence rolled out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last year. 

The INEC sequence put presidential and National Assembly elections first before those of governorship and State Assembly.

But trouble started when the chairman of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Suleiman Nazif, presented the Conference Committee Report on INEC Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

As soon as Nafiz concluded, Ovie Omo-Agege kicked. He raised a point of order and challenged the inclusion of Section 25(1) in the Electoral Act.

He quoted relevant sections of the constitution. He called for a head count of members present. He was, however, ruled out by Saraki who presided. 

Kabiru Gaya from Kano State raised a similar point of order. Like Omo-Agege, Gaya was ruled out of order by Saraki. Former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, also raised his point of order. Saraki again overruled him.

Dino Melaye and other loyalists of Saraki, who were protesting and insisted on speaking, were equally overruled by Saraki.

After a heated debate, Saraki ruled in favour of the adoption of the conference committee report.

Saraki said while ruling on the issue: “We will come and go, but the institution will stay. We need to come up with laws that will build strong institutions.

“Let us not be personal about this. Let us behave like statesmen. We have procedures on some of these things. 

“There are many bills we have passed. If there are issues, there are mechanisms we can use to resolve them.

“I have allowed everybody to contribute. But I think we need to move to the next item in the Order Paper.”

Five minutes after the uproar on the floor of the Senate, some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stormed the Press Centre, where they briefed Senate correspondents.

Chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF), Adamu, said they were unhappy with the contents of the report. He claimed that the inclusion of Section 25(1) was targeted at Buhari.

He said the process was rushed. He also alleged that the copy of the report circulated did not carry the signature of the chairman and some members of the committee.

He said: “We are aggrieved with the process the so-called report was considered. It was rash. I spoke on the issue.

“I relied on some of the statues. We believe that the process was rushed. Yes, we may rely on existing statues of law. 

“The strategic importance of the bill does not need to be rushed. The report circulated was not signed by the chairman and co-chairman of the conference committee. So many members of the committee did not sign.

“We need to know why they did not sign. I believe that the content of the bill is not fair. We need to be fair.

“Why the rush? We will all pass out one day. Why do we want to pass such a law? I will not be part of it.”

Andrew Uchendu from Rivers State, who accompanied Adamu, said the amendment could not stand. He called on the leadership of the Senate to maintain status quo ante.

Omo-Agege who also briefed the press, boasted that 59, out of 109 senators were opposed to Section 25(1) of the amendment. He said due process was not followed by the leadership of the Senate before adopting the report of the conference committee.

He argued: “When this bill was passed in the House of Representatives, only 36 members were present. This cannot stand in a House of 360 members.

“This amendment needs to be debated before it is passed. There is a section in our standing rules that if a bill is sent to the House of Representatives and it makes any inputs, the Senate shall dissolve into a committee of the whole. 

“We are supposed to determine if the decision of the House is in tandem with what the Senate passed. That was not done.

“We are 59 senators who are opposed to Section 25 of the Electoral Act. We cannot stand and allow a law passed against Mr. President to stand.”

Nafiz who also briefed newsmen, alongside the Senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, countered Adamu’s claims.

He displayed a copy of the report bearing his signature. He also dismissed insinuations that the report was targeted at President Buhari.

Nafiz said: “The sequence of election came from the House of Representatives. The Senate only adopted what was passed by the House.

“I signed my signature on the report. I am not aware if the sequence of the election is targeted at somebody. I did my job as chairman of the Committee on INEC.”

Abdullahi said: “As spokesman of the Senate, I will not say something bad about the procedure adopted by the House of Representatives.

“I am not in the House of Representatives and say what I do not know. I can only speak for the Senate. 

“It is not in my place to talk about what the House of Representatives has done. I cannot answer the question on who and who are against the bill we passed. The senators who said that are entitled to their own opinion.” 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th February 2018 at 5:36 am
    Reply

    It is all waste of time etc. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun

— 15th February 2018

•Tinubu laments party’s loss of goodwill Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has admitted the party has a lot of issues to resolve within the ranks of its members in the National Assembly, Benue, Kano, Kogi states, among others. Welcoming APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,…

  • Senators fight over election schedule

    — 15th February 2018

    •Buhari’s loyalists stage walk out, reject conference report Fred Itua, Abuja  The  proposed amendment of election sequence by the National Assembly caused uproar on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disagreed sharply over the issue. The House of Representatives had in its…

  • The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has praised The Sun for picking Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, a policeman killed in Owerri, Imo State capital while trying to prevent a bank robbery, as winner of the Nigerian Hero Award 2017, describing the gesture as a special encouragement for the police. Speaking in Abuja, when a delegation visited to present…

  • Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 15th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has resolved to nominate a team to interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. The governors took the decision during their meeting yesterday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. At the close of a two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate,…

  • We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

    — 15th February 2018

    • APC cannot win election again –Dickson Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors…

