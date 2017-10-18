Senators descend on Buhari
— 18th October 2017
…Say Nigeria on the brink
…Insist Nigerians can’t access basic amenities
Some senators, on Tuesday, descended on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and claimed that the country was on the brinks of collapse. They also claimed that Nigerians could no longer access basic amenities.
The federal lawmakers said the delivery of public values had ceased to be the essence of governance. They said the challenges have shaken the very foundation of Nigerians’ faith in leadership.
Addressing newsmen, on Wednesday, ahead of the 8th National Prayer Breakfast, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Joshua Lidani, Oluremi Tinubu, Binta Garba, Sonnie Ogbuoji and Barnabas Gemade, said hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests frequently raise their ugly heads.
President of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship, Sen. Gemade, who read a prepared speech on behalf of other senators, said: “We are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brinks. Hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but we fortunately overcame. The delivery of public values has seized to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities. These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people’s faith in leadership.”
