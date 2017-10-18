The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Constitution review: CSOs, media hold advocacy technical session in Kaduna
18th October 2017 - Buhari presides over FEC meeting
18th October 2017 - Tetanus: Stakeholders voice concern over increased maternal death
18th October 2017 - MMA2 concession: Aviation analyst urges FG, Bi-Courtney to settle out of court
18th October 2017 - APDA to FG: Don’t release last tranche of Paris Club funds to states
18th October 2017 - Xi Jinping: ‘Time for China to take centre stage’
18th October 2017 - Kwara govt. denies rumours of soldiers injecting students
18th October 2017 - President Buhari Leaves For Turkey
18th October 2017 - Rivers community battles chicken pox outbreak
18th October 2017 - Sokoto to boost agriculture through extension eervices – SADP
Home / Cover / National / Senators descend on Buhari

Senators descend on Buhari

— 18th October 2017

Say Nigeria on the brink

…Insist Nigerians can’t access basic amenities

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Some senators, on Tuesday, descended on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and claimed that the country was on the brinks of collapse. They also claimed that Nigerians could no longer access basic amenities.

The federal lawmakers said the delivery of public values had ceased to be the essence of governance. They said the challenges have shaken the very foundation of Nigerians’ faith in leadership.

Addressing newsmen, on Wednesday, ahead of the 8th National Prayer Breakfast, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Joshua Lidani, Oluremi Tinubu, Binta Garba, Sonnie Ogbuoji and Barnabas Gemade, said hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests frequently raise their ugly heads.

President of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship, Sen. Gemade, who read a prepared speech on behalf of other senators, said: “We are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brinks. Hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but we fortunately overcame. The delivery of public values has seized to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities. These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people’s faith in leadership.”

Details later…

Post Views: 54
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. chukwu John 18th October 2017 at 2:22 pm
    Reply

    Good morning distinguished senators it’s now that you have realised the members importance of God, since all these while buhari has been conducting himself as if he is infallible where are you, broken promises, abuse of law, human rights violation, lopsided appointments, and show of executive lawlessness where are you, listen the praying senators ask God for forgiveness, ask God for mercy, ask God for deliverance and accept that you are a sinner and then God will hear and answer your prayers, God has taken decision about this country he is angry innocent blood are being shed every day conduct a referendum now to all the ethnic groups take decision on how we will stay together as a nation.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Constitution review: CSOs, media hold advocacy technical session in Kaduna

— 18th October 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Several civil society organisations and media executives, on Wednesday, in Kaduna, held an advocacy technical session. The aim of the session was to aggregate their views as regard the ongoing constitutional review of Nigeria. The advocacy technical session, which discussed 21 bills waiting to be deliberated upon by the states Houses…

  • Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 18th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, in Abuja, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential VIlla. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly…

  • Tetanus: Stakeholders voice concern over increased maternal death

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Stakeholders in the health sector, on Wednesday, raised concerns over increased maternal deaths occasioned by the lack of vaccines and awareness for tetanus treatment especially in rural communities. The stakeholders raised these concerns in Ibadan during the second round of Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Elimination (MNTE) campaign, in Oyo State, by the…

  • MMA2 concession: Aviation analyst urges FG, Bi-Courtney to settle out of court

    — 18th October 2017

    An aviation analyst, Mr. Chris Aligbe, has called for an out of court settlement of the lingering dispute over the concession agreement of the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Lagos. Aligbe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Belujane Konsult, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos. The Federal Government and…

  • APDA to FG: Don’t release last tranche of Paris Club funds to states

    — 18th October 2017

    …Advocates IPPIS for states From: Okwe Obi, Abuja The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has cautioned the Federal Government against the release of the last tranche of the Paris Club funds to state governments. In a statement released and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, on Wednesday, it said that the continuous assistance…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share