Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has commenced the restoration of electricity supply in communities across four local government councils of the state.

The councils include Gudu, Silame, Binji and Tangaza Local Governments, all within the senatorial zone.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday stated that Wamakko disclosed this when he received hundreds of residents of twenty communities in Gumbi District of the state who were on a Thank You visit to him, sequel to his recent gesture of restoring electricity supply to them.

The statement said thatthe electricity supply lines which became faulty since two years ago had not been repaired, hence, the residents of the four local governments were thrown into endemic darkness.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Bello Buba Kaurar Kimba and the District of Wajakke, Alhaji Muhammadu Mailato Gumbi.

The Senator who doubles as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum reiterated his resolve to continue to assist in further uplifting the living standard of the entire people of the state.

In a related development, Senator Wamakko has donated N 5million to Nufawa, Tsamiyar Dila, Rumbu and other adjoining communities in Sokoto North Local Government of Sokoto State, for the completion of the repairs of drainages they embarked upon through communal efforts.

Wamakko disclosed that, the gesture was to enable the communities to logically complete the project, with a view to averting flooding and other related ecological problems.

A cross section of the residents commended the law maker for the invaluable gesture, saying that, they had now heaved a sigh of relief.