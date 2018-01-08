The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - Senator recommends collective fight against criminality
8th January 2018 - Benue herdsmen’s attack: Otrom declares 3-day mourning for the dead
8th January 2018 - How Army killed  Don Wani, suspected killer 23 worshippers in Rivers State
8th January 2018 - Group tasks parents on moral upbringing of children
8th January 2018 - Insurgency: Shekau no longer a threat, says Army
8th January 2018 - Macron seeks to woo China’s Xi with ‘horse diplomacy’
8th January 2018 - Large explosion kills several at Syrian jihadist base
8th January 2018 - Usain Bolt to play Borussia Dortmund
8th January 2018 - NBS to release 179 reports on economy
8th January 2018 - Yuletide: Police investigate two fire incidents in Enugu
Home / National / Senator recommends collective fight against criminality

Senator recommends collective fight against criminality

— 8th January 2018

Sen. Danjuma Laah (PDP-Kaduna South) has called for collective efforts at fighting crime and criminality in the country.

He made the appeal on Monday when he visited the family of the kidnapped Agom Akulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Yohanna Sidi Kukah, at the Agom’s residence, Anchuna.

Laah who condemned the act in its entirety expressed hope that the traditional ruler would be released unharmed.

“All hands must be on deck to checkmate criminal activities in our constituency and the country at large,’’ the legislator said.

He enjoined people to stop folding their hands and only wait for security agents to curb crime, but endeavour to report people with questionable character to security agencies.

The Administrator of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council, Mrs Felicia Kyomson, also appealed to the residents to remain calm, assuring that security agents and relevant stakeholders are communicating with the abductors with the aim of setting the Chief free.

Kyomson called for concerted prayers for God’s intervention. (NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senator recommends collective fight against criminality

— 8th January 2018

Sen. Danjuma Laah (PDP-Kaduna South) has called for collective efforts at fighting crime and criminality in the country. He made the appeal on Monday when he visited the family of the kidnapped Agom Akulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Yohanna Sidi Kukah, at the Agom’s residence, Anchuna. Laah who condemned…

  • Benue herdsmen’s attack: Otrom declares 3-day mourning for the dead

    — 8th January 2018

    …Plans mass burial for victims From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has declared three days of mourning for dead victims of herdsmen attacks on communities in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the state. In a state signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to Daily…

  • How Army killed  Don Wani, suspected killer 23 worshippers in Rivers State

    — 8th January 2018

      The Nigerian Army says it has killed Don Wani and two others alleged to have masterminded the murder of 23 worshippers at Omoku town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Government Area of Rivers. Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, the outgoing General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Port Harcourt, who disclosed this, paraded corpses and arms and ammunition of the deceased gang…

  • Group tasks parents on moral upbringing of children

    — 8th January 2018

    A non-governmental organisation, the Women Friendly Initiative (WFI), has called on parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children to avoid youthful exuberance and moral decadence. Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Dr. Francis Eremutha,  made the call in an interview, in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday. Eremutha said moral decadence among youths…

  • Insurgency: Shekau no longer a threat, says Army

    — 8th January 2018

    …We ’ll soon capture Albarnawiy From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that the main leader of the Boko Haram terrorists group, Abubakar Shekau, is no longer a threat to the counter-insurgency operations. This the Army attributes to his health condition. The Army, while describing the terrorist leader as a “spent horse, waiting…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share