SENATOR OVIE OMO-AGEGE

NASS has no power to suspend me, says Omo-Agege

— 16th July 2018

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central, has said his colleagues in the Senate and House of Representatives do not have the power to suspend him.

Omo-Agege said this to newsmen at Osubi Airport, in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, where members of his constituency were on hand to receive him.

“The House of Representatives or the Senate or, indeed, any legislative arm, do not have the power to suspend any sitting senator or member of the House of Representatives,” he reiterated.

The senator also vowed to resist pressure by the National Assembly to stop him from attending plenary as doing that would mean denying the Urhobo people of representation.

“None of them can stop me because by stopping me, you are stopping the Urhobo nation. It will not happen under my watch.”

His remarks came five days after the House recommended his suspension for 180 legislative days and prosecution for alleged culpability in an invasion of the Senate chamber.

This was three months after unidentified persons, believed to be thugs, invaded the Senate Chambers and snatched the mace. Omo-Agege was alleged to be the mastermind of the act and this did not go down well with him.

He said the NASS leadership was intimidating him for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Omo-Agege insisted his ordeal was as a result of corruption fighting back while dealing with its menace.

“I believe that anytime you fight corruption, corruption will always fight back,” he said.

