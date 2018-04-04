The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - JUST IN: Wednesday’s FEC meeting put off
4th April 2018 - JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63
4th April 2018 - Turkish, Iranian leaders meet ahead of Syria summit with Russia
4th April 2018 - Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC
4th April 2018 - Saudis to pay if they want US troops to stay in Syria, says Trump
4th April 2018 - Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect
4th April 2018 - Ebonyi, traders on warpath
4th April 2018 - Prince Eze commissions 4.5km road
4th April 2018 - Cultural splendour in Anambra as Okpalafulaku becomes Ikenga Awka-Etiti
4th April 2018 - How Igbo group continued agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring
Home / National / JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63

JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63

— 4th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital market, Sen. Mustapha Bukar, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Katsina State, is dead.

Sen. Bukar, who was Madawakin Daura, died around 10.00a.m. on Wednesday, following an illness. He was believed to be one of the Pro-APC senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Red Chamber.

He was born on December 31, 1954 in Daura and was a first timer at the Senate.

A source close to the Senate President Bukola Saraki, confirmed the death of the lawmaker via telephone.

The source said the deceased would be buried in Daura, same Wednesday, according to Islamic injunction.

Sen. Bukar died less than a month after another senator,  Malam Ali Wakili, joined his ancestors aged 58.

Details later….

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Wednesday’s FEC meeting put off

— 4th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The meeting of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) is not holding today, but President Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with the National Security Council by noon. The NSC meeting normally holds on Mondays but the Federal Government had declared March 30th and Monday, April 2nd as public holiday because of the…

  • JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63

    — 4th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital market, Sen. Mustapha Bukar, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Katsina State, is dead. Sen. Bukar, who was Madawakin Daura, died around 10.00a.m. on Wednesday, following an illness. He was believed to be one of the Pro-APC senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari in…

  • Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC

    — 4th April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, has disengaged some 15 local workers at the embassy. Senior officials at the embassy told NAN that the benefits of the 15 local workers would be paid soon. They said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, approved the disengagement of the workers due to some ongoing rationalisation of…

  • Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain

    — 4th April 2018

    • APC won’t win 2019 elections, says Ebonyi  chairman Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Nasiru Danu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo as being unfair in his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of his  inauguration as a member of the APC Technical…

  • Kebbi council chairman resigns  

    — 4th April 2018

    • Over alleged financial irregularities Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi Chairman of Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, has resigned from office over alleged financial irregularities.  Daily Sun gathered that the chairman, who was elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform about 10 months ago, did not give concrete reasons for his resignation. The…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share