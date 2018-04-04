JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63

Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital market, Sen. Mustapha Bukar, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Katsina State, is dead.

Sen. Bukar, who was Madawakin Daura, died around 10.00a.m. on Wednesday, following an illness. He was believed to be one of the Pro-APC senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Red Chamber.

He was born on December 31, 1954 in Daura and was a first timer at the Senate.

A source close to the Senate President Bukola Saraki, confirmed the death of the lawmaker via telephone.

The source said the deceased would be buried in Daura, same Wednesday, according to Islamic injunction.

Sen. Bukar died less than a month after another senator, Malam Ali Wakili, joined his ancestors aged 58.

