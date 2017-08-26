The Sun News
Senator Misau, IGP fight dirty

Senator Misau, IGP fight dirty

— 26th August 2017
  • IGP collects N15m bribe for posting CPs, mobile commanders, lawmaker alleges

…Senator is a perpetual liar –Police fire back

From FRED ITUA, Abuja

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and serving senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Hamman Misau, yesterday alleged that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, collects roughly N120 billion as payment for special security services rendered by the police to corporate bodies, oil firms, high placed citizens every year, without spending a dime out of it for more than 50,000 personnel involved and the Force as a body.

Misau, who stated this at a media briefing in reaction to an allegation made against him by the Force on Thursday that he was on a vendetta mission against it, having been unceremoniously dismissed for unscrupulous activities, alleged further that postings of officers in the Force as state police commissioners (CPs) or mobile commanders, are done on the basis of N10  to N15 million bribe payment.

According to him, police under IGP Idris is a cesspool of corruption, nepotism, indiscipline, favouritism and lowest level of morale that must not be allowed to continue in the interest of the ongoing anti-corruption war and urgent need to stem the tide of increasing rate of crime and criminality in the country. 

“The incumbent IGP based on available records and series of petitions and reports from insiders, has no capacity to run the police just like the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, IGP Mike Okiro (Rtd), who also lacks similar capacity going by N300 million scam and others hanging on his neck since 2011 during the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he served as the head of the security committee.

He wondered how such a CP, who according to him, served the former governor of Bayelsa State, Diaprieye Alamieyesigha as ADC before moving to Goodluck Jonathan in similar capacity when he was made governor, to the time he was vice president, acting president and an elected president, lead war against crime and criminality in a state in high need of intelligence gathering.

Meanwhile, the Police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, has asked the public and the Senate to dismiss statements credited to Misau, saying everything he said about the IGP and the Police was false.

According to him, Misau is, “ a habitual and unrepentant liar. His real name in the police is DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman, with police number AP No. 57300. He is still a police officer and not a senator because his name still in police.

“The Senate will do the nation good by asking him to return to the Nigeria Police Force to face disciplinary committee and answer all the charges bordering on serious misconduct, unprofessional wrong doings, as earlier contained in our press statement released today.”

“We want the public to know that he is not fit and proper to be senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, because that purported retirement letter he displayed today was forged. He is wanted by the Force for forgery and desertion, which are all criminal offences in the Nigeria law books.

“All DSP Hamman was saying were cheap blackmail, distraction and deliberate acts to derail investigation. So, the force will want the Senate Ethics and Privileges committee, which we have confidence and trust in, to see reason to ask him to dress up in his police uniform to come and appear before police disciplinary committee to answer charges against him”, Mashood stated.

Post Views: 17
  1. Fyddi .A. Omoruyi 26th August 2017 at 7:12 am
    Reply

    The rat race war has just begun. What a good fight, Nigerians should be very watchful n interactive on this fight – ex- police officer exposing serving IGP n there is no person betterly placed to spark the war/fight n this is what makes it very interesting because the police force ought to the engine of fighting against corruption but itself (the police force) is the centre or the main engine of corruption. Nigerians should endeavour to support the senator to make sure the police is totally purged otherwise the fight against corruption is going nowhere. Enough is enough.

