Home / National / Senator lauds Sokoto govt’s N3b cattle ranch project

Senator lauds Sokoto govt’s N3b cattle ranch project

— 26th February 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Senator representing Sokoto East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, has applauded the decision of the Sokoto State Government to spend N3 billion on its regional cattle ranch project.

The Senator, in a statement signed by his media aide, Bello Moh’d Anka, and made available to journalists, in Sokoto, said the initiative would ease the lingering clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

He noted that the project would improved the low milk Sokoto Gudali breed and also have for sale cattle embryos and semen with capacity to turn around the quality of animal husbandry in Sokoto state as well as the neighboring West African countries.

“The project which covers 1000 hectares with capacity and debate over grazing reserves, cattle colonies as well as grazing laws enacted in some states.

“Spending N3 billion on regional cattle ranch is a good decision to create wealth, employment and security among others.” The statement noted.

The federal lawmaker urged the people of Rabbah Local Government Area of the state, which is one of the host community for the project, to use the opportunity and reap benefits of site that could create jobs, employment among youths in the area.

He also commended the foresight of the present administration in the state and assured his readiness to support the project when and where necessary.

Segun Adio

  Kelly Uross 26th February 2018 at 11:04 am
    Good project

