MELAYE UPDATE: Senator injured, hospitalised in Abuja

MELAYE UPDATE: Senator injured, hospitalised in Abuja

— 24th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Following the drama that played out, on Tuesday, in Abuja, when embattled Senator Dino Melaye jumped out of the vehicle conveying him to Kogi State ostensibly to face trial, he has since been located and found critically injured in the process.

Daily Sun had earlier reported Melaye’s effort to evade being taken to Kogi when he jumped out of the vehicle conveying him to his state for prosecution and injuring himself in the process.

He was later on Tuesday taken to Zanklin Hospital in the nation’s capital with a neck protection and on a stretcher.

Details later…

2 Comments

  omoniger1 25th April 2018 at 9:59 am
    Reply

    Buhari and Yahaya Bello just want to kill this guy by all means.

  AK UROSS 25th April 2018 at 10:43 am
    Reply

    BECAUSE HE SAID THE TRUTH.

    BUHARI THIS IS YOUR LAST.

    IF YOU WIN NEXT YEAR NIGERIA WILL BREAK UP FOR SURE.

    FULANI HERDSMAN BUHARI

