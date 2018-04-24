EU, UNICEF flag-off maternal, child week in Kebbi— 26th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi , Paul Orude Bauchi Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with European Union(EU), United Nations Child’s Fund (UNICEF) and other international donors have flagged- off Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week and also commissioned a Dalijan Primary Healthcare Center, Kebbi State. The ceremony which took place yesterday at the Dalijan village, Gwandu Local Government…
Buhari and Yahaya Bello just want to kill this guy by all means.
BECAUSE HE SAID THE TRUTH.
BUHARI THIS IS YOUR LAST.
IF YOU WIN NEXT YEAR NIGERIA WILL BREAK UP FOR SURE.
FULANI HERDSMAN BUHARI