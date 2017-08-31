Senator frees 21 inmates with N2.1m

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, on Thursday secured the freedom of 21 inmates of Sokoto Central Prison after paying their N2.1 million fine.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, was represented at the event by Mr Bashir Jodi, Secretary, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services.

“The gesture is aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with their various families; such kind of philanthropic acts are highly encouraged during the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah,” he said.

The senator admonished the freed inmates to steer clear of all nefarious acts that would bring them back to jail.

The beneficiaries, in separate comments, commended Wamakko for the gesture and promised to shun crimes and other wayward behaviours. (NAN)