Senator frees 21 inmates with N2.1m

Eid-el-Kabir: Oni, Alabi, Bejide greet Muslims— 31st August 2017
…Preach peace, tolerance, love From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti A former governor of Ekiti State and a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chief Segun Oni, another APC governorship aspirant, Kola Alabi, and a former Ambassador of Nigerian to Canada and PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Amb. Dare Bejide, have all felicitated with…
Shall we thank u for paying their fines,the answer is a loud no.Why can’t use this amount in the first place to empower them to stay off crime rather waiting for their conviction.