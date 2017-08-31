The Sun News
Home / National / Senator frees 21 inmates with N2.1m

Senator frees 21 inmates with N2.1m

— 31st August 2017

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, on Thursday secured the freedom of 21 inmates of Sokoto Central Prison after paying their N2.1 million fine.
Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, was represented at the event by Mr Bashir Jodi, Secretary, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services.
“The gesture is aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with their various families; such kind of philanthropic acts are highly encouraged during the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah,” he said.
The senator admonished the freed inmates to steer clear of all nefarious acts that would bring them back to jail.
The beneficiaries, in separate comments, commended Wamakko for the gesture and promised to shun crimes and other wayward behaviours. (NAN)



  1. BONNY 31st August 2017 at 3:42 pm
    Shall we thank u for paying their fines,the answer is a loud no.Why can’t use this amount in the first place to empower them to stay off crime rather waiting for their conviction.

Latest

Eid-el-Kabir: Oni, Alabi, Bejide greet Muslims

— 31st August 2017

…Preach peace, tolerance, love From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti A former governor of Ekiti State and a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chief Segun Oni, another APC governorship aspirant, Kola Alabi, and a former Ambassador of Nigerian to Canada and PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Amb. Dare Bejide, have all felicitated with…

  • Dogara sues for unity, tolerance as Muslims mark Eid-el-Kabir

    — 31st August 2017

    …Says Nigeria can only achieve greatness if we remain together Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has admonished Muslim faithful to use the Eid- El Kabir festival to promote unity, tolerance,  peaceful coexistence and the spirit of sacrifice. In a statement to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, issued by his…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Kalu felicitates with Muslims, preaches peace

    — 31st August 2017

    Eminent businessman and a former governor of Abia State Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country o the EId-el-Kabir festival. This was even as he urged the faithful to embrace peace and imbibe the values of Prophet Mohammed in their daily lives. Speaking through a signed  press statement issued, on Thursday,…

  • BREAKING: Cholera hits Borno IDPs camp

    — 31st August 2017

    From: TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri No fewer than 70 Internally Displaced Persons  have been admitted at treatment centres in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital following outbreak of cholera at their camps. The Doctors Without Border, an international medical humanitarian organisation while confirming the cholera outbreak, on Thursday, blamed heavy rainfall for the outbreak at Muna Garage…

  • Kebbi gov. donates cash to slain soldiers’ wives

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of   Kebbi State  has donated N500,000 to wives of slain soldiers of the 1 Battalion, Dikku Barracks, Birnin-Kebbi. He also promised to offer educational assistance to their children. Governor Bagudu, who made the donation while addressing the widows and children of the slain soldiers during his visit…

