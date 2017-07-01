Senator empowers 3,000 women in Adamawa

Sen. Binta Masi (APC-Adamawa North), on Saturday, presented monetary assistance to over 3,000 women to boost their petty businesses.

Presenting the assistance at a ceremony in Michika, Masi said the gesture was to help women victims of insurgency in the district who were just returning to pick up their lives once again.

The lawmaker added that the assistance was based on the believed that the women were more concern in managing little assistance in supporting the family.

She urged for peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the area, adding that they should not allow the insurgency create suspicious and mistrust among them.

“In this area there is no family that has no Christian and Muslim among it; we must therefore not allow this incident of Boko Haram divide us.

“We must unite and continue to support and pray for our leaders at all levels to succeed in bringing more peace and development.”

Masi tasked the women to embrace farming by keying into the various empowerment programmes in agriculture introduced by government.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, lauded Masi for her special concern in women and tasked the beneficiaries to ensure judicious utilisation of the fund provided them to start or boost their businesses.

Bindow who noted the contribution of women to his victory and that of APC at all levels in the state, renewed his administration’s commitment to people oriented programmes like empowerment, agriculture, health and roads.

The National President of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Mr David Kadzai, who delivered a lecture on unity and peaceful coexistence, urged for tolerance among the diverse people of the area.

Kadzai, who hail from Michika, said that without peace no meaningful development would take place.

He lauded Masi for her efforts in promoting peace and empowering the underprivileged, adding that YOWICAN will continue to support her in that direction.

Many of the beneficiaries who got N10,000 and above thanked the senator for the support which they said would make a difference as they strive to pick up their lives after the insurgency.

Adamawa North Senatorial District comprised Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha local government areas. (NAN)