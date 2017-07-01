The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2017 - Senator empowers 3,000 women in Adamawa
1st July 2017 - Nigeria, Ethiopia rekindle bilateral ties
1st July 2017 - Nigeria is God’s creation, says cleric
1st July 2017 - Pilgrimage: Sultan calls for restoration of Amirul Hajj
1st July 2017 - Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity
1st July 2017 - General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs
1st July 2017 - Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno
1st July 2017 - BREAKING NEWS: Abuja Federal Secretariat on fire
1st July 2017 - 37 days in captivity: Why we’re yet to release Lagos pupils –Militants
1st July 2017 - Money politics eroding values, service to people –Akande
Home / National / Senator empowers 3,000 women in Adamawa

Senator empowers 3,000 women in Adamawa

— 1st July 2017

Sen. Binta Masi (APC-Adamawa North), on Saturday, presented monetary assistance to over 3,000 women to boost their petty businesses.

Presenting the assistance at a ceremony in Michika, Masi said the gesture was to help women victims of insurgency in the district who were just returning to pick up their lives once again.

The lawmaker added that the assistance was based on the believed that the women were more concern in managing little assistance in supporting the family.

She urged for peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the area, adding that they should not allow the insurgency create suspicious and mistrust among them.

“In this area there is no family that has no Christian and Muslim among it; we must therefore not allow this incident of Boko Haram divide us.

“We must unite and continue to support and pray for our leaders at all levels to succeed in bringing more peace and development.”

Masi tasked the women to embrace farming by keying into the various empowerment programmes in agriculture introduced by government.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, lauded Masi for her special concern in women and tasked the beneficiaries to ensure judicious utilisation of the fund provided them to start or boost their businesses.

Bindow who noted the contribution of women to his victory and that of APC at all levels in the state, renewed his administration’s commitment to people oriented programmes like empowerment, agriculture, health and roads.

The National President of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Mr David Kadzai, who delivered a lecture on unity and peaceful coexistence, urged for tolerance among the diverse people of the area.

Kadzai, who hail from Michika, said that without peace no meaningful development would take place.

He lauded Masi for her efforts in promoting peace and empowering the underprivileged, adding that YOWICAN will continue to support her in that direction.

Many of the beneficiaries who got N10,000 and above thanked the senator for the support which they said would make a difference as they strive to pick up their lives after the insurgency.

Adamawa North Senatorial District comprised Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha local government areas. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senator empowers 3,000 women in Adamawa

— 1st July 2017

Sen. Binta Masi (APC-Adamawa North), on Saturday, presented monetary assistance to over 3,000 women to boost their petty businesses. Presenting the assistance at a ceremony in Michika, Masi said the gesture was to help women victims of insurgency in the district who were just returning to pick up their lives once again. The lawmaker added…

Share

  • Nigeria, Ethiopia rekindle bilateral ties

    — 1st July 2017

    Nigeria and Ethiopia have rekindled their bilateral ties  and have resolved to  further work toward ensuring  mutual progress and  prosperity  for  both countries. Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama,  disclosed this to newsmen at the end of a bilateral meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr Workneh Gebe. He spoke  on the sidelines  of the 31st Ordinary…

    Share

  • Nigeria is God’s creation, says cleric

    — 1st July 2017

    Nigeria’s amalgamation of 1914 by the colonial masters is a divine creation, the Rev. Franklin Ihemefor of the African Episcopal Methodist Zion Church, Abuja, said on Saturday. He said since the country was designed by God, its unity should be sustained and promoted against all odds. Ihemefor, who spoke against the backdrop of agitations for…

    Share

  • Pilgrimage: Sultan calls for restoration of Amirul Hajj

    — 1st July 2017

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday, appealed to the Federal Government to reinstate the position of an Amirul Hajj in line with Islamic tradition. An Amirul Hajj is a leader of Hajj pilgrims, appointed by the government body, Hajj commission or religious head to lead the Hajj pilgrimage and offer advice…

    Share

  • Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate in Ukraine varsity

    — 1st July 2017

    Dr. Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola, the  best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine, was on top of the world 30 June, as she delivered the valedictory speech. Abiola who was a student of Osun State University was sponsored to the Ukrainian university by the government of Governor  Rauf Aregbesola, to complete…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share