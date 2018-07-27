Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said Melaye was abducted by gunmen. Another report said armed men attacked him in Gwagwalada, on his way to Lokoja yesterday morning.

Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja.

Melaye, who was to appear before the magistrate court sitting in Lokoja, yesterday, in a case of alleged arms running was allegedly attacked by armed men who were reported to have blocked his way in a Government Hilux and a Sienna bus. At the time of filling this report, his whereabouts was yet unknown.

On Wednesday, Melaye was arraigned before the Abuja High Court sitting in Apo by the police and was granted bail in the sum of N5 million. The lawmaker was arraigned on a six count charge of attempted suicide, escape from custody and damage of police property.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it is not aware of the abduction of Melaye.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri, Mamza, said: “We don’t have any report about the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye.”

Regardless, the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, said it has commenced investigation into Melaye’s alleged abduction, even though it did not receive any complaint of the incident from any member of his family.

Force public relations officer Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, said the police got to know about the senators abduction in some sections of the media.

“The Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or have information about the purported kidnap of the senator to report the incident at the nearest police station to assist the police in the investigation.”