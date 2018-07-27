– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts
27th July 2018 - Beckoning 2019: Boycott and defections
27th July 2018 - Just before the floods
27th July 2018 - From test tube babies to virtual human beings
27th July 2018 - The scattering of the brooms
27th July 2018 - $322m Abacha loot: Separating politics from economics
27th July 2018 - Death on Lagos waterways
27th July 2018 - Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki
27th July 2018 - APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole
27th July 2018 - I may dump APC, Kwara gov tells supporters
Home / National / Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts
SENATOR DINO MELAYE

Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts

— 27th July 2018

• Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction

Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja.

READ ALSO: http://sunnewsonline.com/melayes-abduction-were-not-aware-fct-police/

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said Melaye was abducted by gunmen. Another report said armed men attacked him in Gwagwalada, on his way to Lokoja yesterday morning.

Melaye, who was to appear before the magistrate court sitting in Lokoja, yesterday, in a case of alleged arms running was allegedly attacked by armed men who were reported to have blocked his way in a Government Hilux and a Sienna bus. At the time of filling this report, his whereabouts was yet unknown.

On Wednesday, Melaye was arraigned before the Abuja High Court sitting in Apo by the police and was granted bail in the sum of N5 million. The lawmaker was arraigned on a six count charge of attempted suicide, escape from custody and damage of police property.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it is not aware of the abduction of Melaye.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri, Mamza, said: “We don’t have any report about the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye.”

Regardless, the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, said it has commenced investigation into Melaye’s alleged abduction, even though it did not receive any complaint of the incident from any member of his family.

Force public relations officer Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, said the police got to know about the senators abduction in some sections of the media.

“The Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or have information about the purported kidnap of the senator to report the incident at the nearest police station to assist the police in the investigation.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATOR DINO MELAYE

Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts

— 27th July 2018

• Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja. READ ALSO: http://sunnewsonline.com/melayes-abduction-were-not-aware-fct-police/ Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said…

  • POLICE INTERROGATORS

    Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki

    — 27th July 2018

    Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm. Fred Itua, Abuja Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery…

  • POLITICAL MACHINERY

    APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole

    — 27th July 2018

    “We will not be distracted. We’ll talk to those who have genuine grievances, but, we will not negotiate with political machinery.” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it will not negotiate with political machinery masquerading as members of the party, who defected to other political parties in the National Assembly….

  • KWARA STATE

    I may dump APC, Kwara gov tells supporters

    — 27th July 2018

    The governor, who lamented that the party had fallen short of peoples’ aspirations insisted that it had also not met the expectations of the people of Kwara State. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Kwara State Governor Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has hinted that he may defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: 2019: Obtain your PVCs…

  • AUTOMATIC TICKETS

    APC crisis: Reps demand automatic return tickets … You must merit it – NWC

    — 27th July 2018

    “Somebody asked if we are going to counter the PDP by offering automatic tickets, and I asked, did we serve anybody a departure ticket?” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives members have pleaded with the national leadership of the ruling party to guarantee them automatic return tickets to the National…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share