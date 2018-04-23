The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - 2019: Soyinka, Falana others call for vigilance
23rd April 2018 - BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport
23rd April 2018 - Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
23rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Soldiers kill 6 bandits terrorising Kogi
23rd April 2018 - Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race
23rd April 2018 - 20 killed in anti-Nicaragua govt protests
23rd April 2018 - G7 ministers meet on Russia, Iran, North Korea threats
23rd April 2018 - Challenge of building post-Castro Cuba
23rd April 2018 - For Nigeria’s collapsed economic hub, hope glimmers
23rd April 2018 - Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport
Dino Melaye arrested at AIRPORT

BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport

— 23rd April 2018

APC Senator representing Kogi West Dino Melaye says he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport.

According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account Monday morning, he said:

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.”

Daily Sun is yet to confirm the full details and circumstances surrounding senator Melaye’s arrest, but we will update as soon as we obtain further information.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd April 2018 at 8:15 am
    Reply

    Any this territory native who stands for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soyinka

2019: Soyinka, Falana others call for vigilance

— 23rd April 2018

NAN Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday called on Nigerians to be careful about the people they intend to trust their votes with in the 2019 general elections. Soyinka made the call in Lagos at a programme to commemorate the 80th posthumous birthday of late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The programme, organised…

  • Dino Melaye arrested at AIRPORT

    BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport

    — 23rd April 2018

    APC Senator representing Kogi West Dino Melaye says he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport. According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account Monday morning, he said: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement…

  • TERRORISING KOGI

    JUST IN: Soldiers kill 6 bandits terrorising Kogi

    — 23rd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on internal security operations at Kogi State have neutralised six bandits said to be responsible for the killings and attacking of innocent villagers in Kpanche, Bereko and Ozugbe villages in Bassa Local Government Area of the state. The soldiers also reportedly recovered various arms and ammunition…

  • Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race

    — 23rd April 2018

    •I can’t be disqualified, minister replies Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A group, under the aegis of Concerned  All Progressives Congress (APC) members, has called on the party top hierarchy to disqualify former governor  and minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, over alleged indictment by the state government and refusal to resign as a…

  • Adeosun

    Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors

    — 23rd April 2018

    …Reply Emir we’re not scheduled for meeting •As PDP blames Buhari for Ministers’ absence Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have exonerated themselves from blame for being absent at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018. Adeosun said as the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share