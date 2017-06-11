Senator Bukola Saraki’s eldest daughter set for December wedding

All things being equal, the families of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his amiable wife, Toyin and their extended families would host the who-is-who in Nigeria this December. Though information is still a bit sketchy as par actual plans, insiders have sworn that no matter what, a December date is most definitely a must and the choice of Tosin Saraki. The brilliant and quite gorgeous young lass, at 25 going to 26 in December of 2017, is the eldest child and first daughter of the Senate President and his wife Toyin, who have four gorgeous kids in all (Tosin 25, Seni the only son, 22 and the twins (both girls), who would be 17 in July).

Tosin on the maternal side is also one of the grandkids of the inimitable boardroom guru and Prince of Lagos, from the Adele Ajosun ruling house, in the person of Otunba Adekunle Ojora and his amiable wife Erelu Ojuolape Ojora while on the paternal side, her grandparents are the late former Senate Leader and strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and wife. The bride-to-be packs an interesting and intimidating resume having had her first degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science in Law and Anthropology and then LPC/LL.M in International Legal Practice at the University of Law. She was called to the bar at the Nigerian Law School in 2014. She presently works at Unilever as a Brand Builder, Oral Care (Close Up and Pepsodent). We bet that the Sarakis would go all the way, leaving no stone unturned to celebrate their first child’s wedding. As par the identity of the groom-to- be, we would keep you posted.





