Bianca Iboma

The senator representing Lagos West senatorial district, Mr. Ganiyu Solomon, has urged governments and leaders at all levels to make projects continuity a policy, irrespective of party affiliations or location of projects, Nigerians will be better for it he stated.

The senator gave this advise in a statement he made at the investiture ceremony of Rotarian Oladimeji Olagunje as the 3rd President of Rotary Club of Isolo Golden, District 9110, Nigeria.

The senator added that for the progress of country, Nigeria needed to emulate some basic principles from the Rotary Club International which has been built on sterling performance and quality leadership.

He said the club is noted for its people oriented initiative aimed at touching people’s lives in so many ways that normally spur the leadership in a particular tenure to do more.

Speaking at the event, National Chairman, Labour Party, Dr. Mike Omotosho, said he is very much conversant with the aims and ideals of the Rotary club especially what the organisation represents like its famous 4-Way Test principle that is all about service to humanity.

Omotosho is also the Torgbi Akporhonu 1 of the Atagba Traditional Council of Volta Region, Republic of Ghana.

Omotosho pointed out that true leadership focuses on the welfare of the people and not on who began a project, where it is located or which political party it is linked to.

READ ALSO: 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers people

He said, “In Rotary there is smooth transition from one leader to another and projects are executed in a continuum. The goal is to serve humanity, so when a leader cannot finish a project he started or inherited, his successor continues with it.

“While in a democracy it is not possible to have our kind of succession plan, leaders and governments can serve us better if they see projects and policies as service to humanity and not loyalty to party or a particular people.

“That way, a project started by one leader, administration or government can be completed by another in good faith.”

Newly-installed president of the club, Rotarian Oladimeji Olagunju, in his welcome address at his installation ceremony, promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor, adding that he would try his best not to let the club down but justify the confidence reposed in him.

Olagunju took over from Rotarian Akinjide Akinlabi , as the 3rd president.

READ ALSO: 27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo

Said he, “In our effort to increase humanitarian service as our priority,the most important elements that cuts across all six areas of focus is sustainability.”

Olagunju reeled out his vision and some of the projects his administration plans to embark on such as Donation of Desk and chairs to Anthony Village Senior High School, Free Cancer Screening and Awareness, Renovation, Furnishing and Equipping of Estate Primary School, Donation of Wheel Chairs to physically-challenged, 1000 free eye glasses among other projects, said the projects are surmountable if members would harness their individual and collective financial resources for the goodwill to execute them.