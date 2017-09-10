The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2017 - Senate urges Police to comb kidnappers’ camps
10th September 2017 - Stop playing politics with Nigeria’s soul – varsity don tells politicians, leaders
10th September 2017 - 2019: Bayelsa PDP moves to re-admit former members
10th September 2017 - Nigerians consume 90,000 cows daily – Minister
10th September 2017 - Federal government promises timely release of ecological fund to states
10th September 2017 - Buhari condoles with Mexican president over earthquake victims
10th September 2017 - U.S: Hurricane Irma northern eyewall reaches lower Florida Keys
10th September 2017 - Mixed reactions greet Abia Warriors 2016/2017 league result
10th September 2017 - Ageing – 10 ways to reduce brain damage…..(1).
10th September 2017 - Why I changed my mind, endorsed deputy as next gov – Fayose
Home / National / Senate urges Police to comb kidnappers’ camps

Senate urges Police to comb kidnappers’ camps

— 10th September 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senate has tasked the Nigeria Police to storm kidnappers’ camps along Kaduna-Abuja Road and fish them out to face the wrath of the law of the land.

The charge was coming ahead of the Senate’s plans to advocate for more funding for the Nigeria Police, stressing that the red chamber will consider a bill to push for direct funding for the force.

Police special forces has been deployed of recent to tame armed robbery and kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja highways by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, disclosed this, on Sunday, during an assessment tour of Police deployment along the Highway.

He said it has become imperative to go into the forest and root out the kidnappers, because staying only on the highway will amount to cosmetics, rather wiping out the criminals holistically.

The Senator who was guided on the tour by Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh lamented what he described as low funding of police operations.

He therefore emphasised that, his committee will push for the adoption of a bill that will ensure that at least one per cent of the federal allocation is set aside for security operations of the police.

Senator Ibrahim said, a situation where police use funds meant for purchasing of equipments and welfare of its personnel for special operations is unacceptable.

Addressing officers and men of the force at the Katari Divisional Police Headquarters, which is being used as the operational base of Operation Absolute Sanity, the Senator said, welfare of officers and men of the force will become a paramount issue to be discussed in the upper chamber when it resumes.

He also disclosed that his committee will soon take a tour of six states of Nassarawa, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Zamfara and Katsina to solicit the state governments’ commitment to the security operations around their state, by providing funds to assist the operations.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh said, the officers and men of the special forces deployed on Kaduna-Abuja highway are the best brains in the Police Force because of the series of trainings they have undergone.

He therefore assured that, with proper equipment and welfare, they will not only comb the forests, they will equally rid Kaduna-Abuja highway of kidnappers.

Speaking at Kurmin-Kare junction, Kaduna State, the CP told the Senator that, the area was hitherto the den of kidnappers and armed robbers but it is today very safe due to the operations.

The CP said the operational tactics of the kidnappers is to empower some villagers who serve as their informants, with motor bikes and mobile phones. “While the kidnappers are in the forest, these informants ride bikes down to the forest to give them information on the movement of security personnel. Also, when a vehicle breaks down on the road, the informants quickly call them to come and kidnap the travellers.”

“The kidnappers often use the mobile phones collected from their victims. They also travel very far from the crime spot and their camps to contact the victims’ relatives on phone. This is is making it difficult for us to easily track them down. But, even with this, we have arrested a large number of them”.

 

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate urges Police to comb kidnappers’ camps

— 10th September 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Senate has tasked the Nigeria Police to storm kidnappers’ camps along Kaduna-Abuja Road and fish them out to face the wrath of the law of the land. The charge was coming ahead of the Senate’s plans to advocate for more funding for the Nigeria Police, stressing that the red chamber…

  • Stop playing politics with Nigeria’s soul – varsity don tells politicians, leaders

    — 10th September 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Former Director of the Abuja Carnival and first Nigeria Professor of Dance , Prof. Bakare Ojo-Rasaki, has urged politicians and leaders in the country to stop playing politics with the soul of the nation, saying that such negligence has been responsible for backwardness in virtually all sectors of the nation. He…

  • 2019: Bayelsa PDP moves to re-admit former members

    — 10th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ahead the 2019 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Bayelsa State, has moved to woo its members in other political parties back into it. To this end, the party has set up a Contact and Mobilisation Committee, headed by the Special Adviser on Politics to Governor Seriake Dickson, Chief Fyneman…

  • Nigerians consume 90,000 cows daily – Minister

    — 10th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Ahead of the National Conference on Transformation of the Livestock, holding in Abuja, from Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has raised the alarm that Nigeria might, in the near future, suffer scarcity of livestock because of the quantum of cows consumed daily without commensurate calving. According…

  • Federal government promises timely release of ecological fund to states

    — 10th September 2017

    Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will ensure the timely release of the Ecological Fund to States to address pressing ecological challenges in their localities. Shehu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. The statement, which…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share