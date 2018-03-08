The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah
8th March 2018 - Imminent famine in Benue, Governor Ortom warns
8th March 2018 - Osinbajo at 61 prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria
8th March 2018 - Happening Now: Obasanjo, deputy governors at Zero Hunger review in Borno
8th March 2018 - Emefiele: 20% women representation on Boards of financial institutions “slow”
8th March 2018 - Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit
8th March 2018 - Southeast governors forge pact for 100% budget implementation, fiscal sustainability
8th March 2018 - Tillerson: U.S. commitment to Africa “quite clear”
8th March 2018 - Buhari condoles family of first Village Headmaster, Mukoro
8th March 2018 - Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed
Home / Cover / National / Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah

Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah

— 8th March 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Former minister of Aviation and senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, disclosed on Thursday that the Senate will soon reintroduce an ‘Affirmative Action’ gender quota bill of 35 per cent women representation as Ministers, and 20 per cent as Commissioners in states.

‎Oduah stated this in Abuja at a press conference as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day.

The lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Integration and Cooperation, pointed out that the bill which was rejected by the Senate in July 2017 during the constitutional amendment exercise, would be reintroduced and forwarded to the 36 State Assemblies for concurrence.

Speaking on the matter, Oduah who is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, said: “The President of the Senate has made that promise and all senators are in agreement, they have concurred to that. It is the right thing to do, and it is way overdue. The United Nations has made it very clear that when progress and empowerment is anchored on women, then there would be a more progressive society.

“Everybody should press for women to emerge, not just politically, but in every way. Therefore, all activities that have to do with women, we must make sure that we bring it to the front burner. That should be everybody’s campaign,” the senator said.

She added that “gender should not be an obstacle. It has not been and it must not be an obstacle. The glass ceiling has been broken many times and we must make sure we smash it.

“My message to Nigerian women today is that they should keep hope alive, they must participaye fully and should not allow themselves to be discouraged by anybody.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah

— 8th March 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja Former minister of Aviation and senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, disclosed on Thursday that the Senate will soon reintroduce an ‘Affirmative Action’ gender quota bill of 35 per cent women representation as Ministers, and 20 per cent as Commissioners in states. ‎Oduah stated this in Abuja at a press conference…

  • Imminent famine in Benue, Governor Ortom warns

    — 8th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom has raised alarm over imminent famine in the state following sustained attacks on the agrarian state by Fulani herdsmen since January this year. The Governor stated this at the Government House in Makurdi during a courtesy call by the presidential committee on rehabilitation of communities affected by the farmers-herdsmen…

  • Osinbajo at 61 prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

    — 8th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo turned 61 Thursday, March 8, a day set aside to celebrate International Women’s Day by the United Nations. He had gone about his activity for the day, including receiving a delegation of bank CEOs, among other things. Osinbajo was treated to a surprise birthday celebration by a few members…

  • Happening Now: Obasanjo, deputy governors at Zero Hunger review in Borno

    — 8th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and deputy governors of Ebonyi and Ogun states are among personalities attending Peer Review of Zero Hunger in Maiduguri, Borno State capital. Also in attendance are representatives of the Benue State Governor, national and international organisations including the World Food Programme (WFP), International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA),…

  • Emefiele: 20% women representation on Boards of financial institutions “slow”

    — 8th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on Thursday disclosed that female representation on boards of financial services institutions currently stand at 20 per cent, with 16 percent in management teams worldwide, a statistic he considered slow. He called for more women to be employed in top management positions in banks and other financial institutions in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share