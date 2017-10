From: Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has revealed that it would soon commence investigations into the alleged misappropriation of over N1.2 billion by the leadership of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Sen. Dino Melaye, who made the allegation, claimed that the said amount was generated through the sale of sector boxes and spectrums.

He said the money was spent without any approval by the Senate despite its annual budgetary allocation.

Melaye also said that the money was spent on local and foreign trips, training, refreshment, fuelling of power generating sets, among others. The main motion would be brought formally next week.

Details later…